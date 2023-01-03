Bridge Biotherapeutics to Present at BIOTECH SHOWCASE™ 2023

SAN FRANCISCO and SEONGNAM, South Korea, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridge Biotherapeutics (KQ288330), a South Korean clinical-stage biotech company developing novel drugs for cancer, fibrosis and inflammation, announced that the company is presenting at Biotech Showcase™ 2023.

Pavel Printsev, Director of Business Development of Bridge Biotherapeutics, will provide an overview of the company as well as an introduction to its pipeline with the focus on oncology, fibrosis, and inflammatory diseases. He will also introduce the company's strong commitment to support innovative sciences in the industry across the world.

"We are glad to be able to give an in-person corporate presentation at this year's Biotech Showcase. In addition to the presentation, we look forward to the opportunity to discuss our progress and partnering ambitions for therapies that are addressing serious diseases with no viable treatment options," stated Pavel Printsev, Director of Business Development of Bridge Biotherapeutics.

"We are delighted that Bridge Biotherapeutics will be joining us in San Francisco and presenting at Biotech Showcase this year," said Sara Demy, CEO of Demy-Colton. "Biotech Showcase is a prime occasion for life science entrepreneurs and investors to come together to discover the potential of innovative technologies that will drive the future of drug discovery."

Biotech Showcase, produced by Demy-Colton and EBD Group, is an investor conference focused on driving advances in therapeutic development by providing a sophisticated networking platform for executives and investors that fosters investment and partnership opportunities. The conference takes place each year during the course of one of the industry's largest gatherings and busiest weeks.

This year, registered Biotech Showcase attendees can view the company presentation live. Also, attendees can view recorded presentations at their convenience with 24x7 on-demand access, when scheduling does not allow viewing during the main event week. The presentation slide will be uploaded on the company's website: www.bridgebiorx.com/en after the session.

Date & Time: Tuesday, January 10, 2023 , 2:00 P.M. (Pacific Time)

Place: Hilton San Francisco Union Square ; Yosemite A

About Bridge Biotherapeutics, Inc.

Bridge Biotherapeutics Inc., based in the Republic of Korea and the U.S. is a publicly-traded, clinical-stage biotech company founded in 2015. Bridge Biotherapeutics is engaged in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics, focusing on therapeutic areas with high unmet needs including ulcerative colitis, fibrotic diseases, and cancers. The company is developing BBT-401, a first-in-class Pellino-1 inhibitor for the treatment of ulcerative colitis, BBT-877, a novel autotaxin inhibitor for the treatment of fibrotic diseases including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), and BBT-176, a potent targeted cancer therapy for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with C797S triple EGFR mutations. Learn more at https://www.bridgebiorx.com/en.

About Biotech Showcase™

Biotech Showcase is an investor and networking conference devoted to providing private and public biotechnology and life sciences companies with an opportunity to present to, and meet with, investors and pharmaceutical executives in one place. Investors and biopharmaceutical executives from around the world gather at Biotech Showcase during this bellwether week which sets the tone for the coming year. Now in its 15th year, this well-established, highly respected conference features multiple tracks of presenting companies, plenary sessions, workshops, networking, and an opportunity to schedule one-to-one meetings. Biotech Showcase is produced by Demy-Colton and EBD Group. Both organizations have a long history of producing high-quality programs that support the biotechnology and broader life sciences industry.

