Tag Announces New CEO for Its Americas Region

NEW YORK, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tag, a leading independent global creative production powerhouse to brands and agencies, has announced a new CEO for its Americas region.

Effective January 1st, Toby Codrington assumed the role as Tag Americas' CEO, leading a diverse and talented team across the U.S., Canada, Brazil, and Mexico, Tag's largest region. Codrington is no stranger to Tag, as he has been with the company for 12 years. Most recently, he was the Tag APAC CEO, successfully leading the region for over five years.

"Toby is a decisive leader who has established a culture of achievement at Tag," states Tag Global CEO, David Kassler. "While leading the Tag APAC region, he brought growth and stability and built a strong team that exceeded all targets for our clients. I have no doubt Toby will also achieve the same as he leads our Americas team," adds Kassler.

Codrington shares in response, "I'm very honored to be the new Tag Americas CEO. Tag Americas has an enormous amount of talent and I look forward to investing in our people and serving our clients to accelerate growth in our region."

Codrington will be based out of the Tag Americas headquarters at 530 Seventh Avenue, New York City.

Filling the role as CEO for Tag APAC is Dan Healy. Healy was most recently the Head of Business Development for Tag APAC, where he has been instrumental in driving new business.

"As Tag concludes its 50th year and looks to the next 50, we know our leadership across the globe brings a vast industry understanding to drive innovation and expansion across all sectors and regions," comments Kassler.

About Tag: We work with brands to create and deliver impactful content at speed and scale. From creative production and activation to strategic sourcing and delivery, analytics, and subject matter expertise, we transcend digital and physical touchpoints to allow brand content and concepts to travel globally and connect locally, through flexible, tech-enabled solutions.

