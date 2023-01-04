FetchGoat Announces Strategic Partnership with Industry Titan Mark Tuchmann

Long-time industry executive to serve as a key board member and lead team of strategic advisors for logistics software provider

FORT WORTH, Texas, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FetchGoat, a B2B Supply Chain SaaS (Software as a Service) company, has formed a strategic partnership with and received investment from an advisory group led by logistics industry titan Mark Tuchmann. Mark founded BeavEx in 1989 and served as Chairman and CEO until 2014. Under Mark's leadership, BeavEx grew to a $300M+ organization with 4,000 drivers, creating one of the largest same-day transportation providers in the United States. Mark continued his work in the industry Co-Founding ClearConnect Solutions and consulting through his LLC, Million and Associates. He now is the CEO/Partner of TIP National, a leading MGA in the Insurance industry, as well as serving on multiple Advisory Boards with companies such as CXT Software, ROVA HQ, and numerous other Logistic Organizations, Mezzanine Lenders, and Private Equity Firms.

This announcement comes on the heels of FetchGoat's recent acceptance into Microsoft's Startup program. "Microsoft's acknowledgment reaffirmed that the technology stack our team has built is world-class," said FetchGoat CEO, Bill Hale. "Mark joining the Board and his group's investment is a resounding testimonial to our vision and goals. Mark has done so much for our industry and is admired by both the delivery agents and shippers we are serving. He will bring tremendous value to our board of directors, as we march towards the global expansion of the company."

FetchGoat leverages a wide variety of Microsoft Azure hosted Enterprise solutions, from VMs running application and database servers, over microservices, to the Power Platform, to achieve a high-performing, secure and scalable solution, with built in redundancy and security. FetchGoat CTO Chris Malin stated "this strategic alliance and investment allows us to significantly accelerate our development roadmap and expand our scope of services. It also enables us to take full advantage of the latest technologies, an example being the recent release of Microsoft's .NET 7 framework. We now are even stronger in our commitment to lead and promote Technology innovation and adoption throughout the Logistics industry."

About FetchGoat

FetchGoat is a delivery performance platform for organizations that use multiple delivery partners, complete with a real-time analytics suite and auditing capabilities. Imagine the ability to see every delivery provider, every scheduled route, every stop, and actionable analytics in a single portal. FetchGoat's Delivery Management System (DMS) connects shippers of all sizes to a vast delivery network in an easy-to-use dashboard. There is no more need for integration projects for each partner, as FetchGoat maintains active integrations with the largest TMS providers, allowing for a near-instant setup. However, if a new partner/integration needs to be added, FetchGoat will implement it at no additional cost. To learn more about FetchGoat or to inquire about a quick demo, please visit us at FetchGoat.com

