Jabra showcases true wireless expertise for consumers, enterprise and medical at CES 2023

Jabra Elite 5 true wireless earbuds are the newest addition to Jabra's flagship Elite line-up, featuring Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and Bluetooth® Multipoint with a compact, comfortable fit

Jabra Evolve2 Buds, the latest product in Jabra's Evolve series, are earbuds designed for hybrid work and are certified for virtual meeting applications including Microsoft Teams and Zoom

Jabra Enhance Plus, offered in the new over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aid category, deliver a 3-in-1 experience of hearing enhancement, music and calls in a miniaturized true wireless form factor

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CES -- Jabra, leader in personal sound and office solutions, is showcasing its extensive true wireless range at CES with the latest additions to its Elite, Evolve and Enhance series.

Jabra Evolve2 Buds, Elite 5 and Enhance Plus showcased at CES 2023 (PRNewswire)

Jabra Elite 5 is the newest product to Jabra's flagship Elite line-up, featuring Hybrid ANC and 6-mic call technology for powerful calls and music from anywhere. Jabra Evolve2 Buds, the newest product in Jabra's Evolve series, are earbuds designed for flexible, hybrid and remote working. Jabra Enhance Plus, offered in the new over-the-counter hearing aid category, enables hearing enhancement, music and calls in a miniaturized true wireless form factor.

All three products have been named honorees in the 2023 CES Innovation Awards, with Jabra Elite 5 and Evolve2 Buds as honorees in the personal audio and headphones category and Jabra Enhance Plus as an honoree in the digital health category.

Jabra Elite 5: true wireless earbuds with Hybrid ANC

This latest product in Jabra's Elite range features new Hybrid ANC technology, powered by the Qualcomm QCC3050 Bluetooth chipset. The Hybrid ANC uses feedback microphones on the inside of the ear, and feedforward microphones on the outside. This makes the ANC less sensitive to the positioning in the ear, ensuring more reliable noise cancellation across a wider range of frequencies.

This all-around hero is made for those needing to take calls from anywhere and are perfect for enjoying crystal clear audio. This is thanks to 6-microphone call technology with external mics that are constantly active, as well as internal mics that give your voice a helping hand when it's windy outside.

Jabra Evolve2 Buds: pocketable earbuds for hybrid working

Designed to boost concentration and improve collaboration, the Evolve2 Buds are perfect for professionals working on the go. The true wireless buds are certified for leading virtual meeting platforms, including Microsoft Teams and Zoom, and use the latest technology to reduce disruptive background noise and enable clearer calls.

The Evolve2 Buds enable users to have high-quality conversations with Jabra MultiSensor Voice™, which uses a unique combination of four microphones, bone conduction sensors, and advanced algorithms to block out as much of the surrounding noise as possible.

Jabra Enhance Plus: OTC 3-in-1 earbuds for hearing, music and calls

Jabra Enhance Plus sets a new standard for bringing together the convenience of true wireless earbuds with advanced hearing technology to alleviate unaddressed hearing needs. As part of the new OTC hearing aid category and cleared by the FDA as a self-fitting hearing aid, Enhance Plus empowers millions of Americans with mild to moderate hearing loss to take the first step on their hearing health journey.

Jabra Enhance Plus delivers a 3-in-1 experience in a miniaturized true wireless form factor design, around half the size of Jabra's smallest true wireless earbuds. It includes the calls and music functionality that users expect from true wireless earbuds and provides hearing help for users in a discreet and comfortable design. Taking true wireless tech to new levels, the device packs four key audiological features: Warp Compressor for analysis of sounds similar to human ear, Digital Noise Reduction for keeping speech clear, Digital Feedback Suppression to keep feedback from interfering with sound quality, and Binaural Beamformer with directionality to isolate sounds.

Calum MacDougall, SVP at Jabra said, "We are delighted to be back in Las Vegas to showcase the newest products in our true wireless line-up. In the past year we have brought several unique additions to our offerings, from earbuds engineered for hybrid work to hearing enhancement earbuds in the new OTC hearing aids category. CES marks the start of yet another exciting year of innovation to come."

Find out more about Jabra at CES at www.jabra.com/ces.

Availability and pricing

The Jabra Elite 5 ($149), Jabra Evolve2 Buds ($269) and Jabra Enhance Plus ($799), are available at selected retailers. For more information visit www.jabra.com

About Jabra

Jabra is a world leading brand in audio, video, and collaboration solutions – engineered to empower consumers and businesses. Proudly part of the GN Group, we are committed to letting people hear more, do more, and be more than they ever thought possible. Jabra engineering excellence leads the way, building on 150 years of pioneering work within GN. This allows us to create integrated tools for contact centers, offices, and collaboration that help professionals work more productively from anywhere; and true wireless headphones and earbuds that let consumers better enjoy calls, music, and media. GN, founded in 1869, operates in 100 countries and delivers innovation, reliability, and ease of use. GN employs more than 7,000 people and in 2021 reported annual revenue of DKK 15.8bn. GN Audio accounts for DKK 10.4bn. GN makes life sound better and is Nasdaq Copenhagen listed.

www.jabra.com

© 2022 GN Audio A/S. All rights reserved. Jabra® is a registered trademark of GN Audio A/S. All other trademarks included herein are the property of their respective owners (design and specifications are subject to change without notice).

Jabra. (PRNewsFoto/Jabra) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Jabra