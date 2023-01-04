Jenny Craig, Leader in Weight Loss and Weight Management, Debuts Jenny Fresh, a Line of Fresh Entrees That Are Fully Prepared and Delivered

Jenny Craig also Enhances Customer Personalization with Tech-Enabled Menu Planner and Adds Frozen Skillet Meals to Food Offerings

CARLSBAD, Calif., Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jenny Craig , a leader in weight loss and weight management, is expanding its robust menu of nearly 100 food options with the launch of Jenny Fresh, a line of mouthwatering entrees that are prepared fresh and delivered directly to customers' doors. Jenny Fresh will be sold separately from Jenny Craig's weight loss and healthy meal plans, but can be integrated seamlessly into programs should new and existing members choose to.

Each meal in the Jenny Fresh bundle was developed by nutritionists and crafted by chefs with wholesome ingredients, like organic fresh vegetables and sustainably raised, antibiotic- and hormone-free poultry and meats. These thoughtfully-selected ingredients ensure each bite is nutritionally balanced and craveably delicious - yet still under 350 calories to support a healthier lifestyle. The Jenny Fresh Bundle also includes options that are gluten-free friendly, protein-packed and fiber-filled.

"Our Jenny Fresh launch is a huge milestone for us as we are the first major weight loss brand to produce a fresh meal line and deliver it directly to consumers," said Mandy Dowson, CEO of Jenny Craig. "Beyond proven weight loss and weight management results, what Jenny Craig is most well-known for is our delicious and versatile meal offerings - and Jenny Fresh is the next evolution of that mission."

Beginning in mid-January, Jenny Fresh will be available in a bundle of seven dishes for $99 for one week of meals, with many more varieties to follow in early 2023. The scrumptious dishes include:

Chicken & Red Rice Power Bowl

Chicken & Vegetable Stir Fry

Braised Pork Burrito Bowl

Zesty Black Bean Quinoa Bowl

Chicken Penne Parmesan

Chicken Chile Verde Bake

Deconstructed Chicken Sausage Pizza

"Jenny Fresh offers elevated meals with exquisite nutrient-rich ingredients, like wheat berries, tricolor quinoa, Himalayan red rice, lime-roasted sweet potatoes, slow-cooked braised pork and fresh guacamole," said Kim Doyle, Vice President of Nutrition & Product Development at Jenny Craig. "We're thrilled to present these mouthwatering entrees and for Jenny Craig to continue to be a better mealtime solution for people of all ages and lifestyles."

In addition to the Jenny Fresh launch, Jenny Craig is also enhancing their customization options with a tech-enabled Menu Planner. The new digital Menu Planner will give members additional control and flexibility over their meal planning and give them the agency to choose the meals, snacks and desserts they love, while maintaining the ability to lose weight through the science of Jenny Craig. This option will be available to Jenny Craig members in mid-December.

In tandem with the debut of Jenny Fresh launch, Jenny Craig will also unveil a trio of delicious frozen Skillet meals ready in about five minutes cooked on the stovetop. These entrees include: Grilled Chicken Fajita, Sesame Chicken Stir-Fry and Cilantro Lime Shrimp & Rice. Jenny Craig will also be reintroducing its beloved Chicken Street Tacos and unveiling new desserts: New York Cheesecake and Chocolate Truffle Cheesecake. Each of these new items will be available to order within the Jenny Craig program in late December in the continental U.S.

"One of Jenny Craig's core values lies in listening to our members and addressing their needs, and all of our innovations were meticulously curated with care to do just that," said Dan Hofmeister, CMO of Jenny Craig. "Jenny Craig is proud to be a partner in many people's lives, whether they want to lose or manage their weight or simply have a support system in their journey to making healthier lifestyle choices. Jenny Fresh, our new Menu Planner and Skillet meals are our newest answer to those calls."

About Jenny Craig

The Jenny Craig program is designed to provide structure and support to help members lose weight and learn how to keep it off. Jenny Craig's program provides nutritionally-balanced menus, which includes over 100 delicious entrees, desserts and snacks developed by dietitians, nutritionists and professional chefs. Jenny Craig coaches provide personal support and education, working with each member individually to identify their strengths, challenges and personal goals to create unique weekly meal plans that fit individual needs. Coaches also help members implement behavioral strategies to support their success, like teaching people how to eat well-balanced meals and incorporate a healthy mix of fresh fruits, vegetables, dairy and lean protein into their diet. The program follows expert health guidelines to help members reach their goals. Jenny Craig's comprehensive approach to weight loss is available to members either by phone or in-person.

Jenny Craig, based in Carlsbad, California, is one of the world's largest weight loss and weight management companies, with nearly 500 company-owned and franchised locations in local neighborhoods in the United States and Canada, and approximately 600 centers worldwide. The company has been named one of the best diets by U.S. News and World Report for 11 years. To learn more about Jenny Craig, please visit www.jennycraig.com .

