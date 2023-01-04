Metric Mate, an Atlanta-Based Data Analytics Company, to Appear on ABC's Shark Tank

Three Morehouse Graduates Pitch Their Patented Workout Platform to the Sharks

ATLANTA, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Metric Mate, a data analytics company whose innovations transform any strength training equipment into SMART equipment, will appear on ABC's Shark Tank on Friday, January 13, 2023 at 8 PM EST, episode 1411. The company's patented "Training Accountability Partner" technology, or T.A.P. for short, seamlessly counts reps and sets, and automatically analyzes workout metrics like calories burned, intensity, force, power, and fatigue. Users' data can then be shared with personal trainers, physical therapists, or with friends anywhere in the world via the mobile app or social media for accountability and motivation for healthy living.

Metric Mate leadership (l-r) Braxton Davis, CSO, MT Strickland, CEO, and Ecleamus Ricks, Jr., CTO (PRNewswire)

"Metric Mate's T.A.P. Technology will change the way everyone experiences their fitness journey," says Metric Mate CEO, MT Strickland. "The opportunity to pitch our product will highlight the global potential of our platform – we want the world to T.A.P. In!"

Launched in 2017 with a vision to help everyone get in shape and live healthier lives, Metric Mate's client portfolio includes regional gyms, professional trainers, and athletes from high school to the pros. Led by three Morehouse Men, the company has persevered to become a Georgia Top 40 Innovative Company and has been granted 3 patents to date.

"As a minority-owned company, we've continually had to overcome obstacles that others have not, but that's what makes this bond between us so unique," says Braxton Davis, Chief Strategy Officer. "Outside of being business partners, we are first Morehouse Brothers, and we will always have our brothers' back."

Metric Mate's appearance on Shark Tank kicks off a pivotal year in the company's continued growth. "It was an incredible feeling to showcase our technology platform on a national stage. We've worked hard to make this a reality," says Chief Technology Officer, Ecleamus Ricks, Jr.

To learn more about Metric Mate, please visit www.themetricmate.com.

ABOUT METRIC MATE

Metric Mate is a data analytics company whose patented Metric Mate T.A.P. Sensor and smartphone apps turn any strength training equipment into SMART equipment. Led by three Morehouse graduates, and backed by the Atlanta Accelerator, Techstars, Metric Mate uses data analytics to transform, connect, and restore the user's mind, body, and spirit anytime, anyplace.

