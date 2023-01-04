Yutong Wraps Up Successful 2022 by Providing 888 Fully Electric Buses to Transport Fans During World's Biggest Football Tournament

ZHENGZHOU, China, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yutong Bus ("Yutong", SHA: 600066), a leading global manufacturer of electric buses, won recognition from Mowasalat, a premier transportation service provider in Qatar, for delivering reliable, safe, and smooth zero-carbon transportation services to fans of the world's biggest football tournament. For 29 days and nights, an 888-strong full electricity-power bus fleet, alongside 126 Yutong's service personnel, offered round-the-clock shuttle services to transport over 2.6 million passengers, with the total mileage exceeding 3 million kilometers.

It wrapped up a successful 2022 for Yutong, which is now the world's best-selling new energy bus brand, providing fully-battery powered hybrid, and hydrogen fuel cell buses in over 152 countries and territories, with over 170,000 shuttle buses contributing to a reduction in the carbon footprint of more than 23 million tons across the globe.

With 11,966 new energy vehicle sales in 2022, Yutong achieved outstanding sales, including large-scale orders for 150 units of 6116HG city bus in Kazakhstan, which are equipped with state-of-the-art heating system to withstand extremely cold weather conditions; 160 pure electric buses in Mexico, that providing strong guarantee for the green, safe and comfortable travel needs of approximately 102 million residents; and 161 pure electric buses in UK, that met the high standard of European market with footprint going across the UK.

Yutong's unrivaled sales performance comes down to the company's unremitting focus on technological innovation. Sporting a minimalist appearance, the E11 electricity city bus boasts a large passenger capacity, safeguarded by its all-around smart safety systems to provide a smooth and carefree riding experience. Yutong's E7 and E9 models are the more flexible answer to last-mile urban travel, featuring a compact design that allows for higher maneuverability. Yutong's high-end T12E and T13E e-coaches combine functionality and style, equipped with an ergonomic internal design, long-lasting battery, and robust protection that maximize comfort and reliability for long-distance journeys.

Yutong has also raised the bar for the safety system of EV buses by developing the patented YESS technology that provides a five-pronged protection solution covering whole-vehicle anti-crash design, a nitrogen fire suppression system for battery, a battery heat shield, vehicle component protection, and 24/7 battery monitoring, bringing significant improvements to the safety level, all-weather capacity, and road adaptability of its e-buses.

