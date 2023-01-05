AAM Joins CES with Experiential Display Showcasing Pivot to EV

Immersive CES product exhibit highlights AAM's commitment to electrification

DETROIT, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- American Axle & Manufacturing (AAM), (NYSE: AXL) invites all CES attendees to visit the future of electric driveline systems at its booth, located in the West Hall, #6800. This is AAM's first official presence at the world's most influential global tech event. It demonstrates AAM's deep commitment to sustainable mobility and advancement in creating carbon net zero solutions.

AAM logo (PRNewsfoto/American Axle & Manufacturing) (PRNewswire)

American Axle & Manufacturing invites CES attendees to visit the future of electric driveline systems at its booth.

"OEMs partner with AAM to achieve their vision of sustainable mobility," said David C. Dauch, AAM Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "AAM is creating some of the most sophisticated technology available today. This includes our market-ready electric drive systems that improve packaging, power and range. Innovations like these are driving the industry's transition to electrification."

The West Hall is located at the northwest corner of Paradise Road and Convention Center Drive, and exclusively features vehicle technology and advanced mobility. Show hours vary daily.

For more than a decade, AAM's designers and engineers have been at the forefront of electrification. Many of these products, including the company's award winning, next generation 3-in-1 electric drive unit and fully integrated e-Beam axle, are on display in AAM's booth. Visitors will see nearly a dozen pedestal displays featuring market-ready EDU systems. AAM experts will be on hand to answer questions and discuss technologies. AAM also has a variety of high-tech and interactive exhibits to engage visitors.

Battery Electric Truck – AAM engineers have modified a traditional light duty truck powered by an internal combustion engine and transformed it into a specially designed battery electric truck, powered by AAM's 3-in-1 high speed electric drive units. This 1500 series pickup truck features a single 150kW EDU driving the front wheels and a dual motor version producing 300kW in the rear. The 3-in-1 design integrates AAM's proprietary motor, inverter and gearbox technologies into a single assembly for advantages in packaging, cost, performance and simplified integration into vehicle platforms.



The rear axle also features AAM's TracRite ® AL automatic electronic locking rear differential that automatically synchronizes wheel speeds left to right when it senses wheel slip, providing maximum traction when needed. This battery electric truck is one of three AAM has built to develop and showcase versions of its next gen electric drive axles specifically for the truck market.



Vehicle Configurator – AAM's booth is also highlighted by an interactive display that allows booth visitors to virtually build their own vehicle using AAM's compatible systems and components. Once the vehicle is built, visitors can see how it will perform, with a variety of vehicle attributes such as peak power, max torque, acceleration, towing capability and cruising range. From skateboards to performance sedans, SUVs to heavy duty trucks, and everything in between, AAM has market-ready modular electric drive technology to suit the industry's needs.



Dynamic Tabletop Display – This dynamic display provides a unique perspective of AAM's product portfolio of components and assemblies. On a horizontal touch screen, visitors can learn about inverters, actuators, rotor shafts and differentials by simply placing a small-scale replica of the product on the interactive monitor.



Driving Simulator – AAM's vehicle simulator allows visitors to experience the difference between an electric vehicle and a traditional internal combustion powered vehicle. Drivers can select a virtual ride in either a light duty truck or a premium performance sedan while learning about the AAM componentry included in each.

About CES: Owned and produced by CTA, CES 2023 takes place in Las Vegas Jan. 5-8, 2023. Attendees will experience new technologies from global brands, hear about the future of technology from thought leaders and collaborate face-to-face with other attendees. The show highlights innovations in sustainability, transportation and mobility, health, the metaverse and more are addressing the world's greatest challenges. Visit CES.tech for all CES 2023 updates, registration details and the media page.

About AAM: As a leading global Tier 1 Automotive and Mobility Supplier, AAM (NYSE: AXL) designs, engineers and manufactures Driveline and Metal Forming technologies to support electric, hybrid and internal combustion vehicles. Headquartered in Detroit with nearly 85 facilities in 18 countries, AAM is bringing the future faster for a safer and more sustainable tomorrow. To learn more, visit aam.com.

Media Contacts:

Christopher M. Son, AAM Charlotte Fisher, AAM Vice President, Marketing & Communications Director, Communications & Community Relations (313) 758-4814 (313) 758-2411 chris.son@aam.com charlotte.fisher@aam.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc.