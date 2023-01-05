AUTOMUS CONSULTING INDIA OFFICE OPENS!

CENTURY CITY, Calif., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Automus Consulting Inc., an Oracle Service Provider, has opened their new office in Hyderabad, India. The new office located at White Field Rd officially opened on Thursday, December 8, 2022, and will be the home for up to 150 employees.

The new office inauguration was celebrated with Chief Guest Mr. Jayesh Ranjan, IAS (Secretary, Information Technology (IT); Government of Telangana, India) along with Dave Binkley, CEO, Srini Lakkaraju, Chief Deliver Officer and over 50 employees.

"The opening of Automus's new India office is an important step towards building a next generation services offering and family atmosphere," said Dave Binkley, CEO. "The new office will be the first of many great things for the company in 2023. Our continued growth and deep industry experience in areas of AI, Machine Learning, Blockchain and Oracle Cloud Technologies help differentiate us in the marketplace. This gives Automus the ability to be nimble and provide comprehensive 24x7 operations and servicing our customers that run Oracle technologies."

"Our people first culture is treating people with respect and transparency. We make sure everybody in the company has great opportunities, and works on the latest technologies and has a meaningful impact. We promote trust, respect, collaboration and professional developments to the employees and retain the top talent," said Narasimham Kopalli, Director India.

The new office is expected to continue to grow and provide new career opportunities to the region.

Founded in 2022, Automus is led by a seasoned executive team with deep experience implementing Oracle SaaS, Automus looks to drive innovation and automation within the Oracle SaaS ERP/SCM/EPM/HCM applications space. Headquartered in Century City, CA. Automus will be servicing clients nationwide with its consultants from both its US and India locations.

For more information, please visit the Automus website at: https://automus.com

