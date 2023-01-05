CES 2023: Jackery Reveals the Revolutionary New Portable Solar Generators, Leading the Solar Power Generation Industry

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackery, the global leader of innovative portable power and green outdoor energy solutions, has unveiled its most innovative portable solar generators to complement the high-end Pro family - the 3000 Pro and 1500 Pro - at CES 2023 (booth No.8943), running from January 5-8, 2023 in Las Vegas.

(PRNewswire)

The most influential tech event in the world, CES is ground zero for breakthrough technologies and global innovators and is where the world's biggest brands discuss business and connect with prospective partners, and the sharpest innovators share their insights. At CES 2023, Jackery brings a lineup of new products and its awarded conceptual products to its booth. All the innovations highlight the brand's stride in bringing green energy to people's everyday life with its expertise in solar technology and a decade of solid experience in the industry.

Jackery's latest portable Pro Family solar generator flagship product, the Solar Generator 3000 Pro, is the lightest and most compact in its class. With six SolarSaga 200W solar panels providing an optimal Ultra-Solar-Charging speed of 3-4 hours and wall-charge of 2.5 hours, it has a jaw-dropping 3024Wh of high-capacity power and 3000W AC output. Producing a maximum of 8500Wh per day, it can provide backup power for five days of outdoor adventures or home emergencies. Thanks to its unrivalled cooling system supported by high-precision chips and nine sensors, the 3000 Pro has 30 percent improved heat dissipation efficiency. Super quiet, only 30 decibels when charging in silent mode, and combining Bluetooth and Wi-Fi to communicate with and be controlled by mobile devices in real-time, the 3000 Pro redefines the outdoor lifestyle by providing an enhanced green power solution.

The Solar Generator 1500 Pro, that also features the Ultra-Charging System, is easily transportable making it ideal for entry-level outdoor enthusiasts. It bundles a high-capacity Jackery Explorer 1500 Pro Power Station with six cutting-edge magnetized foldable SolarSaga 200W solar panels that can be solar- or wall-charged in two hours. The 1500 Pro, with its 1512Wh capacity and maximum output power of up to 1800W, allows for the ultimate road trip experience with a fully equipped solution for clean energy capture, usability, and safety.

(PRNewswire)

Both products, new to Jackery's high-end Pro family, feature zero emissions, are shock-resistant and fire-retardant to UL 94V-0 standards and have industry-leading solar cells that contain Interdigitated Back Contact (IBC) technology that enables the 3000 Pro and 1500 Pro to maximize light absorption, including on cloudy days, early mornings, and late evenings. The pair show impressive and reliable discharging down to low temperatures of -20°C (-4°F) and Jackery's intelligent Battery Management SystemTM (BMS) regulates and protects battery life and devices and offers twelve forms of protection to cover all kinds of unexpected scenarios, including over-current, short current, over-discharge, overcharge, over voltage, thermal protection, among others.

The two products, along with the 1000 Pro, launched at IFA 2022, and the 2000 Pro just named one of CES® Innovation Awards Honorees, have completed the lineup of Jackery's high-end Pro family, broadening the Pro family's power capacity options and allowing Jackery to provide more flexible solutions for more customers, especially van-lifers and outdoor enthusiasts. As a special treat for visitors interested in outdoor adventure, Jackery has invited renowned adventure athlete Tristan Hamm, nature lover and founder of Revived Outdoors, to have a workshop at Jackery's booth on January 7. He will share his adventure stories with Jackery and his perspective on Jackery's products.

About Jackery

Jackery, the world's leading innovative portable power and green outdoor energy solution provider founded in California in 2012, is a global top-selling solar generator brand born with a vision to offer green energy to everyone, everywhere. Jackery launched the world's first outdoor portable power stations in 2016 and developed the world's first portable solar panels in 2018. Having introduced solar generators to the great outdoors, Jackery fulfills the power needs of every nature-lover, inspiring them to explore further and seek more extraordinary experiences than before.

Expanding its footprint from the US to Europe, Japan, and China, Jackery has sold more than 2 million units globally since 2018, with its products consistently selected as Best Sellers on Amazon. The brand has so far received 40 prestigious international design awards, including the Red Dot Design Award, the iF Design Award, the A' Design Award and Competition, the Best of IFA Award and the CES Innovation Award.

(PRNewsfoto/Jackery Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Jackery Inc.