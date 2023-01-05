Chubb Limited to Hold its Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call on Wednesday, February 1, 2023

ZURICH, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb Limited (NYSE: CB) will hold its fourth quarter earnings conference call on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern.

The company expects to issue its fourth quarter earnings release and financial supplement after the market closes on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. These documents will be available on the company's investor website at investors.chubb.com.

The earnings conference call will be available via live webcast at investors.chubb.com or by dialing 877-400-4403 (within the United States) or 332-251-2601 (international), passcode 1641662. Please refer to the Chubb website under Events and Presentations for details. A replay will be available after the call at the same location. To listen to the replay, click here to register and receive dial-in numbers.

