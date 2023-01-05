EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES TO PRESENT AT THE 41ST ANNUAL J.P. MORGAN HEALTHCARE CONFERENCE

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW) today announced it will participate in the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.

Michael A. Mussallem, chairman and chief executive officer, is scheduled to present at 11:15 a.m. PT. Bernard Zovighian, president and incoming chief executive officer, and Scott Ullem, chief financial officer, will also participate in the conference. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Edwards Lifesciences investor relations website at http://ir.edwards.com/, with an archived version accessible later the same day.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences is the global leader of patient-focused innovations for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. We are driven by a passion for patients, dedicated to improving and enhancing lives through partnerships with clinicians and stakeholders across the global healthcare landscape. For more information, visit Edwards.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

