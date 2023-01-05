Hexaware Inaugurates a ServiceNow Experience Center and Innovation Lab

ISELIN, N.J., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexaware Technologies, a global technology consulting and solutions company, today announced the launch of a ServiceNow Experience Center and Innovation Lab at its facility in Noida, India. The new lab was officially inaugurated by Erica Volini, Senior Vice President of Global Alliances & Channel Ecosystem and Partner Go-To-Market Operations at ServiceNow.

The center is designed to offer enterprise customers firsthand experience of Hexaware's ServiceNow Solution Suite and provide an environment to demonstrate innovative solutions, drive pilot projects, and access proofs of concepts.

With the new ServiceNow® Experience Center and Innovation Lab, clients and visitors can explore technology solutions, share knowledge, brainstorm ideas, and strategize plans with our team of ServiceNow thought leaders and transformation experts. Hexaware's ServiceNow team will work with leading enterprises to help them realize the true power of digital transformation by automating and digitizing workflows using the ServiceNow Platform.

As an Elite Partner in the ServiceNow Partner Program, Hexaware helps businesses break down siloed processes, unify and consolidate platforms, create seamless experiences, and accelerate innovation at scale in a digital-first world.

Hemant Vijh, Executive Vice President at Hexaware said, "With Hexaware's deep technology expertise and ServiceNow's platform capabilities, the center will co-create innovative solutions for clients that enable them to be future ready. We are looking forward to growing the relationship to greater heights."

"We would like to congratulate Hexaware's leadership for setting up the new ServiceNow Experience Center and Innovation Lab," said Erica Volini. "This new initiative with Hexaware will allow our joint customers even more exposure to ServiceNow to help with some of their biggest digital transformation needs. We look forward to working with Hexaware on additional endeavors in the future."

About Hexaware

Hexaware is a global IT, BPS and consulting services company empowering businesses worldwide to realize digital transformation at scale and speed.

Learn more about Hexaware at http://www.hexaware.com. Take an immersive 360° virtual tour of our campuses worldwide at https://www.hexawareimmersive.com

ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, Now Platform, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/530945/Hexaware.jpg

View original content:

SOURCE Hexaware Technologies Ltd