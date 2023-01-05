Vivera Expands TABMELT Global Licensing Reach with Grant of Israel Patent

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. , Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With its exclusive global license to the TABMELT technology for pharmaceutical use, Vivera is pleased to announce the expansion of the Company's international presence with the recent grant of the TABMELT patent in Israel. The newly granted TABMELT patent from the Israel Patent Office (ILPO) will enable the Company to expand the sublingual drug delivery system's global opportunities and reach.

Vivera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Vivera Pharmaceuticals, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"This long-awaited Israel patent is going to allow us to give more patients access..." - Paul Edalat

"TABMELT has already received international patent grants in Canada, Russia, Australia, and the United Kingdom," said Paul Edalat, Chairman, Founder, and CEO of Vivera. "This long-awaited Israel patent is going to allow us to give more patients access to this innovative drug delivery system. From advancements in research and development and state-of-the-art manufacturing capabilities, Israel is a major player in the pharmaceutical industry, and the partnership opportunities are truly endless."

TABMELT is a novel patented and patent-pending sublingual drug delivery system that allows patients to take a medication by dissolving a tablet under the tongue. The sublingual delivery route may lead to more instantaneous and accurate absorption than oral drug delivery for specific drugs because it largely bypasses the GI tract and first-pass metabolism in the liver, both significant sites of oral drug metabolism.

Many patients struggle to take their medications due to unfavorable side effects or difficulty swallowing. The TABMELT drug delivery system is designed to reduce these barriers and may make it easier for patients to adhere to their medication regimens.

To learn more about TABMELT, please visit tabmelt.com.

About Vivera Pharmaceuticals

Vivera Pharmaceuticals is an innovative, science-driven pharmaceutical company located in Southern California. The Company has global exclusivity to license the patented and patent-pending TABMELT sublingual drug delivery system for pharmaceutical use and holds its own issued patents on ZICOH, a smart dose-controlled electronic medical device, and MDZone, a portable telemedicine station. With multiple divisions, including its technologies, biosciences, medical devices, and advanced diagnostics divisions, Vivera Pharmaceuticals is vertically integrated with patented technology, manufacturing capabilities, and distribution for its products.

For more information, please visit viverapharmaceuticals.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.

Contact:

Ashley LeVine

media@viverapharma.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Vivera Pharmaceuticals, Inc.