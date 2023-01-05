Volaris Reports December 2022 Traffic Results: 17% YoY demand growth with an 85% Load Factor

MEXICO CITY, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR) ("Volaris" or "the Company"), the ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC) serving Mexico, the United States, Central, and South America, reports its December 2022 preliminary traffic results.

In December 2022, Volaris' capacity (measured in ASMs) increased by 18.5% year-over-year, while demand (measured in RPMs) increased by 16.9%; the result was a load factor of 84.7% (-1.2pp YoY). Volaris transported 2.9 million passengers during the month, a 13.9% increase compared to December 2021. Demand in the domestic Mexican and international markets increased by 13.3% and 26.1%, respectively. For the full year of 2022, Volaris' capacity increased 25.6%, 0.6pp ahead of the Company's capacity guidance, with the load factor expanding 0.9pp YoY to 85.6%.

Enrique Beltranena, Volaris' President and CEO said: "Traffic in December was solid, and booking curves remain resilient. We continue to expect that passenger growth will be in line with our planned capacity growth. At the end of the month, Volaris was affected by Winter Storm Elliott, which resulted in a three-day disruption to operations. However, as a result of hard work by the Volaris team, the Company was able to quickly recover to full operations and respond promptly to all impacted customers. While such disruptions can be challenging, I want to thank the Volaris Ambassadors for their extra effort throughout the holiday season to ensure that our passengers were well cared for."



Dec 2022 Dec 2021 Variance YTD Dec 2022 YTD Dec 2021 Variance RPMs (million, scheduled & charter)











Domestic 2,034 1,795 13.3 % 21,623 17,470 23.8 % International 861 683 26.1 % 8,569 6,332 35.4 % Total 2,895 2,478 16.9 % 30,191 23,802 26.8 % ASMs (million, scheduled & charter)











Domestic 2,385 2,017 18.2 % 24,604 20,099 22.4 % International 1,034 868 19.1 % 10,676 7,997 33.5 % Total 3,419 2,885 18.5 % 35,281 28,097 25.6 % Load Factor (%, scheduled, RPMs/ASMs)











Domestic 85.3 % 89.0 % (3.7) pp 87.9 % 86.9 % 1.0 pp International 83.3 % 78.7 % 4.6 pp 80.3 % 79.2 % 1.1 pp Total 84.7 % 85.9 % (1.2) pp 85.6 % 84.7 % 0.9 pp Passengers (thousand, scheduled & charter)











Domestic 2,342 2,094 11.9 % 25,043 19,836 26.3 % International 606 495 22.5 % 6,007 4,569 31.5 % Total 2,949 2,589 13.9 % 31,051 24,405 27.2 %













Economic Jet Fuel Price (USD per gallon, preliminary)











Average 3.26 2.51 29.9 % 3.82 2.26 69.0 %

About Volaris:

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. ("Volaris" or the "Company") (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR) is an ultra-low-cost carrier, with point-to-point operations, serving Mexico, the United States, Central, and South America. Volaris offers low base fares to build its market, providing quality service and extensive customer choice. Since the beginning of operations in March 2006, Volaris has increased its routes from 5 to more than 200 and its fleet from 4 to 117 aircraft. Volaris offers more than 500 daily flight segments on routes that connect 43 cities in Mexico and 28 cities in the United States, Central, and South America, with one of the youngest fleets in Mexico. Volaris targets passengers who are visiting friends and relatives, cost-conscious business and leisure travelers in Mexico, the United States, and Central and South America. Volaris has received the ESR Award for Social Corporate Responsibility for thirteen consecutive years. For more information, please visit www.volaris.com.

