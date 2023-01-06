Dorian LPG Ltd. Announces New Partner Agreement with the Maersk Mc-Kinney Moller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping

STAMFORD, Conn., Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE: LPG) (the "Company" or "Dorian LPG"), one of the world's largest owners and operators of modern and ECO very large gas carriers ("VLGCs"), today announced that the Company has signed a Partner Agreement with the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping (the "Center"), formalizing Dorian LPG as a Mission Ambassador to the independent not-for-profit research and development center. As one of the leading VLGC owners and operators with in-house technical and commercial management, Dorian LPG will share with the Center its experience and capabilities that are relevant to decarbonization projects.

John Hadjipateras, Chairman and CEO of Dorian LPG said: "To meet and exceed the industry' decarbonization targets there is an essential need for research and development collaboration amongst shipping and logistics organizations. We believe that the Center is performing a very important service to the industry and are happy to contribute Dorian expertise from Copenhagen, Athens, and the U.S. to help facilitate some of their important work."

Forward-Looking & Other Cautionary Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Statements that are predictive in nature, that depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, or that include words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," "may," "will," "should" and similar expressions are forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only the Company's current expectations and observations regarding future results, many of which, by their nature are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. Where the Company expresses an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. However, the Company's forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, projected, or implied by those forward-looking statements. The Company's actual results may differ, possibly materially, from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors, including changes in the Company's financial resources and operational capabilities and as a result of certain other factors listed from time to time in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. For more information about risks and uncertainties associated with Dorian LPG's business, please refer to the "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Risk Factors" sections of Dorian LPG's SEC filings, including, but not limited to, its annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. The Company does not assume any obligation to update the information contained in this press release.

