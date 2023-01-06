Ed Fleischmann, CEO and Managing Director of Edenred USA, has been named to Bloomberg Línea's Top 100 Most Influential Latinos List

Industry-leading services and payments provider Edenred celebrates Mr. Fleischmann's accomplishments and expansion of the Edenred USA family

BOSTON, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Edenred USA is pleased to announce that Ed Fleischmann, CEO and Managing Director of Edenred USA, has been named to Bloomberg Línea's Top 100 Most Influential Latinos list, where the most notable leaders in the Latino community across the globe are recognized for their accomplishments and contributions as well as the driving force for creating wealth and cultural trends.

"Being part of this exclusive list provides me with the opportunity to continue promoting the values of our culture. The contributions of the Latino community extend far beyond the economic realm and the Latino culture has a huge impact on the world, from its language to its art and literature", says Ed Fleischmann.

As the CEO and Managing Director of Edenred USA, Mr. Fleischmann has overseen the 2020 US launch of Ticket Restaurant®, a prepaid meal card benefit and an Edenred global flagship solution. Already being used in 35 countries and addresses employee health and nutrition needs, Ticket Restaurant® is a program designed for employers to subsidize employee meals at local eateries, restaurants, grocery stores, and through food delivery apps. Also, under the leadership of Mr. Fleischmann, the U.S. business unit launched Lifestyle Spending Accounts, a benefit that helps support your employee's general health and well-being. With what Edenred USA has to offer for benefits, organizations such as Amazon, Harvard University, New York State, and more have signed on to enhance their benefit packages with best-in-class products and service to their employees.

In 2022, Edenred USA burst into the US fleet and mobility scene with Edenred Essentials, a modern fleet solution which empowers fleets to deliver more, remove barriers limiting their productivity, and unlock the true power of their businesses, positioning them for future success. Backed by 50 years of experience servicing 900,000 clients globally, this new-to-the-US solution supports all the needs of a modern fleet, including fuel, EV charging, in-store purchases, and many other day-to-day payment needs. Edenred Essentials also offers a cashback rewards program. By partnering with Visa, fleets will be able to expand their savings by having access to thousands of gas stations across the country.

Mr. Fleischmann is a talented, incomparable CEO, and he has a proven, entrepreneurial track record. Mr. Fleischmann has held successful international leadership roles in Japan, Europe, and Brazil and speaks several languages, including English, Spanish, Portuguese, Japanese and German.

Additionally, he has broad work experience in several industries such as Government, Financial Services, and Public Transport. His prior experience includes driving digital and data transformation, as well as serving as an expert in emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT) and Smart Cities.

Mr. Fleischmann has been in his current position as CEO and Managing Director of Edenred USA since 2019.

"I'd like to thank Bloomberg for recognizing my efforts and for giving me the chance to be part of this prestigious list as well as our employees at Edenred USA, says Ed Fleischmann. Their hard work, support, and belief in our best-in-class products and service has been tremendous and I'm looking forward to working together so we can continue to expand our business."

About Edenred

Edenred is a leading digital platform for services and payments and the everyday companion for people at work, connecting over 50 million users and 2 million partner merchants in 45 countries via more than 900,000 corporate clients.

Edenred offers specific-purpose payment solutions for food (such as meal benefits), mobility (such as multi-energy, maintenance, toll, parking, and commuter solutions), incentives (such as gift cards, employee engagement platforms) and corporate payments (such as virtual cards).

True to the Group's purpose, "Enrich connections. For good.", these solutions enhance users' well-being and purchasing power. They improve companies' attractiveness and efficiency and vitalize the employment market and the local economy. They also foster access to healthier food, more environmentally friendly products, and softer mobility.

Edenred's 10,000 employees are committed to making the world of work a connected ecosystem that is safer, more efficient, and more responsible every day.

In 2020, thanks to its global technology assets, the Group managed close to €30 billion in business volume, primarily carried out via mobile applications, online platforms, and cards.

Edenred is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange and included in the following indices: CAC Next 20, CAC Large 60, Euronext 100, FTSE4Good, CAC 40 ESG and MSCI Europe.

