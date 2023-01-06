Fathom Events presents David McVicar's new production of Giordano's Fedora, starring Sonya Yoncheva and Piotr Beczała

Performance transmits live from the Metropolitan Opera to cinemas nationwide on January 14 at 12:55PM ET

DENVER, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following its Metropolitan Opera premiere on New Year's Eve, David McVicar's critically acclaimed new production of Giordano's Fedora, starring soprano Sonya Yoncheva and tenor Piotr Beczała, transmits live to cinemas nationwide through Fathom Events on Saturday, January 14, at 12:55PM ET, as part of The Met: Live in HD series.

This performance marks the award-winning initiative's 150th live transmission. Packed with memorable melodies, showstopping arias, and explosive confrontations, Giordano's diva showcase features Yoncheva in the title role of the 19th-century princess who, despite seeking vengeance for the murder of her fiancé, falls in love with the murderer, Count Loris, sung by Beczała. Soprano Rosa Feola is Countess Olga, Fedora's confidante, and baritone Lucas Meachem is the diplomat De Siriex. Maestro Marco Armiliato, an audience favorite who has conducted more than 450 performances at the Met, leads from the podium.

McVicar's detailed and dramatic staging is based around an ingenious fixed set that, like a Russian nesting doll, unfolds to reveal the opera's three distinctive settings—a palace in St. Petersburg, a fashionable Parisian salon, and a picturesque villa in the Swiss Alps.

Gary Halvorson directs the Live in HD presentation, with host soprano Ailyn Pérez.

Fathom Events will also present an encore of Fedora on Wednesday, January 18 at 1:00PM and 6:30PM, local time.

Tickets are on sale now through Fathom Events or participating theater box offices. For a complete list of theater locations, visit www.fathomevents.com (participating theaters are subject to change).

Visit your local theater website for the most up-to-date information related to their health-and safety measures.

PRESS QUOTES

"A good time was had by all … Yoncheva and Beczała, playing aristocrats locked in a series of betrayals and counter-betrayals, passionately loved and raged; the conductor Marco Armiliato and the Met's orchestra brought restrained silkiness out of the pit; David McVicar's staging was bustling and handsome. Diva entrances rarely get the old-fashioned reception at the Met these days, so to hear the audience erupt in applause as Yoncheva first came on was delightful … For the couple of seconds it took for her to stride across the stage, cool and confident, basking in the ovation, it was New Year's Eve, it was one of those works that warms any true opera lover's heart, and all was right with the world." —The New York Times

"Opera at its most irresistible! An exciting evening … The Met orchestra delighted in some of Giordano's most sumptuous writing … Nuanced, committed portrayals … Flamboyant charisma … roaring ovations." —Observer

"In Sonya Yoncheva, the Met has a Fedora at the peak of her career, who sings glowingly, balances imperiousness with vulnerability, and looks regal in Brigitte Reiffenstuel's lavish gowns. Piotr Beczała, singing with sterling tone, is a superlative Loris. Rosa Feola delights… Lucas Meachem shines… Marco Armiliato is the excellent conductor …Engaging … Entertaining … The new production on New Year's Eve won hearty cheers." —Financial Times

"A splendid verismo showcase for the right soprano—in this case, Sonya Yoncheva … An engaging score, beautifully delivered by Yoncheva … David McVicar's handsome new production offered plenty of eye candy and kept the entertainment level high." —The Wall Street Journal

THE STARS OF FEDORA

Marco Armiliato, conductor; Hometown: Genoa, Italy

Sonya Yoncheva, Fedora; Hometown: Plovdiv, Bulgaria

Rosa Feola, Olga; Hometown: Caserta, Italy

Piotr Beczała, Loris Ipanoff; Hometown: Czechowice-Dziedzice, Poland

Lucas Meachem, De Siriex; Hometown: Raleigh, North Carolina

