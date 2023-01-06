VIRGIN VOYAGES TAKES FUTURE SAILORS ON MUSICALLY GUIDED CINEMATIC JOURNEY AT SEA

Led by Grammy award-winning director, Jonas Åkerlund, featuring vocals from artist Drew Love, with a reimagining of Culture Club's celebrated hit Karma Chameleon

MIAMI, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Virgin Voyages, Richard Branson's award-winning and 5- star rated cruise and travel brand, celebrates the start of an epic 2023 with the launch of a video inspired by a music video. "The Voyage '' was crafted by visionary director Jonas Åkerlund to celebrate the exclusively adult experience and takes viewers on a cinematic journey through 24-hours at sea. The video is musically guided by a reimagining of Culture Club's iconic, 1983 song, "Karma Chameleon," featuring pop-artist Drew Love. Originally released by Virgin Records, the new Virgin Voyages-inspired tropical house tune is debuting during the 40th anniversary of the original song's iteration, paying homage to its Virgin roots with the iconic tune as backdrop to exclusively-adult sailing experience.

VV Logo (PRNewswire)

Starring real Virgin Voyages Crew members and Sailors, the video was inspired by their first-hand experiences on board. "The Voyage" was filmed on the brand's first ship in the fleet, Scarlet Lady, and captures the essence of what it's like to vacation with the brand, incorporating moments of relaxation such as sunset yoga and the serenity of vacationing at sea. At the helm is acclaimed Swedish director Jonas Åkerlund, whose work has been internationally awarded for feature films, documentaries, music videos, commercials and stage shows. Beyond these projects, Åkerlund has directed music videos for renowned artists from Madonna, Lady Gaga and Beyoncé, to The Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney and Maroon 5. Working together with the team at Virgin Voyages, Åkerlund's melodic, visually-driven storytelling was the perfect creative match to bring to life the feeling of transformative sailing aboard a Virgin Lady Ship. Alongside this creative vision, the brand partnered with vocalist and songwriter, Drew Love – of the band THEY. – whose sound spans across genres including R&B, pop, dance and hip hop. Apart from THEY., Love pursues independent, solo projects and co-writes for other artists including G-Eazy, The Chainsmokers, SG Lewis, Louis the Child and John Legend.

Nathan Rosenberg, Chief Brand Officer of Virgin Voyages said, "We have won the hearts and minds of hundreds of thousands of Sailors who have fallen in love with Virgin Voyages because we created an experience everybody could love. As we continue to showcase our ships to the world, we wanted to share what it's like onboard based on what our sailors have told us and shared on social. It features real crew as well and is a celebration of travel and Voyaging. "The Voyage '' music video shows this in such a unique and relatable way, from a quiet and restorative feeling, to a dreamy, curious and energetic state."

Jason Xenopoulos, Co-Chief Creative Officer for North America at VMLY&R said, "We believe that brands should create culture rather than interrupting it. "The Voyage" is an example of how music and entertainment can be used to tell a brand story while delivering an authentic entertainment experience to the audience. Virgin Voyages deserves more than an ad campaign, and we are delighted that we could create an entertainment experience instead – one that will live in culture where this brand belongs."

Delivered as a methodically-driven short film, Virgin Voyages tells its story through the lens of the Sailor experience, all firmly rooted in the musical DNA of Virgin. This new music video also coincides with the launch of the new brand campaign, "Now We're Voyaging." In 2018 Virgin Voyages invited travelers to "Stray the Course" and consider the possibilities and innovations in cruise travel. In 2021, Richard Branson's new company invited travelers to "Set Sail the Virgin Way," asking Sailors to expect the unexpected. Often called a disruptor in the travel sphere, Virgin Voyages is elevating the experience yet again. Now We're Voyaging. The brand campaign exemplifies the duality of excitement and relaxation Sailors can expect aboard Virgin Voyages' award-winning vessels.

Even as the newest cruise brand to enter the industry, Virgin Voyages has been making waves since its first sailing in 2021. With more five-star ratings than any other cruise line on TripAdvisor and numerous industry awards and accolades, the brand welcomes 2023 as its most exciting year to-date. On the horizon, Virgin Voyages will take delivery of two additional ships – Resilient Lady and Brilliant Lady – sailing to exciting new destinations including Greece and Australia.

To enjoy the sounds of Virgin Voyages' modern take on Karma Chameleon and dive into the world of "Now We're Voyaging," visit here . For more information on Virgin Voyages and where the company sails, visit www.VirginVoyages.com or call your First Mate.

Link to "Now We're Voyaging" brand photos & full res assets:

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1iMYgTY7m9Oh_3f4pSQS4nGF43IpUt0t7?usp=share_link

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1QG-LDBiyKgLNIWz7p56Jp69OAXbfWG0P

Media Contact:

Media@virginvoyages.com

About Virgin Voyages

Set Sail the Virgin Way with Virgin Voyages, the irresistible travel brand founded by Sir Richard Branson. Delivering epic vacations at sea, Virgin Voyages launched at the end of 2021. The brand's four Lady Ships – inspired by 50+ years of Virgin history -- include Scarlet Lady, Valiant Lady, Resilient Lady and Brilliant Lady. Designed for discerning travelers, Virgin Voyages offers relaxing, exclusively adult (18+) sailings. Working with a Creative Collective of the world's most sought-after designers, performance artists and architects, Virgin Voyages delivers an enchanting boutique hotel at sea with fresh, elevated spaces that strike the perfect balance of nautical chic and glamour. Currently departing from the sun-soaked cities of Miami and Barcelona – and soon to include Athens, San Juan and Melbourne – the fleet offers itineraries to more than 100 awe-inspiring destinations across four continents. Virgin Sailors are spoiled for choice with 20 eateries offering Michelin-star culinary experiences all included, a festival-like line-up of entertainment, stylish and comfortable cabins, Rockstar Quarters, authentic and locally inspired shore excursions, and a dose of Vitamin Sea with well-being naturally intertwined throughout the experience. Promising to Create an Epic Sea Change for All, Virgin Voyages also puts sustainability front and center.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Virgin Voyages