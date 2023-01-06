Path forward to focus leveraging the Microsoft platform to provide customers with advanced solutions to help innovate their business

Virtusa Deepens Partnership with Microsoft to Expand their Solution Footprint on the Microsoft Platform Path forward to focus leveraging the Microsoft platform to provide customers with advanced solutions to help innovate their business

SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass., Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtusa Corporation, a global provider of digital strategy, digital engineering and IT services and solutions, today announced it has signed a new partnership agreement with Microsoft to co-invest in solutions that help customers innovate across the Microsoft Platform and achieve their digital transformation objectives.

The agreement expands Virtusa's relationship with Microsoft to focus on building solutions for the latter's industry clouds to serve customers globally, specific to the healthcare and life sciences, and financial services industries. Virtusa is investing in its Microsoft business group to build further capability centers that bring highly technical IT, client service, and customer success roles to more geographical areas. With stronger alignment and advanced opportunities offered on Microsoft's cloud services, Virtusa is focusing on creating additional IP co-sell solutions focused on application modernization and migration to help customers get more value.

"Customers are at an inflection point as they're under pressure to use digital technology to reshape their revenue streams but struggle to achieve operational efficiencies due to stricter and reduced spending," said Raymond Hennings, Virtusa, EVP and head of alliances and strategic deals. "Our partnership with Microsoft strongly positions us to re-architect and migrate customers' current applications to leverage the benefits of the cloud."

"This agreement reflects our joint commitment to invest in Virtusa's success and the success of our many mutual customers. Virtusa is strongly positioned to serve the needs of our customers on their digital transformation journey utilizing Microsoft Cloud technologies," said Tyler Bryson, CVP, Health & Public Sector Industries, US, Microsoft.

Each day Virtusa helps customers engage with new technology paradigms, creatively building solutions that move them to the forefront of their industry. In a constantly morphing digital landscape, Virtusa engineers for the enterprise and builds the digital future through large-scale cloud migrations, cloud native development, data and analytics modernization, application modernization, and digital workplace.

As a Microsoft Solution Partner, Virtusa holds eight Gold and three Silver Competencies, Advanced Specializations, and was selected as the MSUS Power Automate Partner of the Year and is seen as a key partner of the Azure Migration and Modernization Program.

This year, Virtusa was recognized as a "Major Contender" and Star Performer in Everest Group's System Integration in Microsoft Azure Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment, demonstrating the strongest forward movement across market success and capabilities year over year.

About Virtusa

Virtusa Corporation is a global provider of digital business strategy, digital engineering, and information technology (IT) services and solutions that help clients change, disrupt, and unlock new value through innovative engineering. Virtusa serves Global 2000 companies in banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, communications, media, entertainment, travel, manufacturing, and technology industries.

Virtusa helps clients grow their business with innovative products and services that create operational efficiency using digital labor, future-proof operational and IT platforms, and rationalization and modernization of IT applications infrastructure. This is achieved through a unique approach blending deep contextual expertise, empowered agile teams, and measurably better engineering to create holistic solutions that drive the business forward at unparalleled velocity enabled by a culture of cooperative disruption.

Virtusa is a registered trademark of Virtusa Corporation. All other company and brand names may be trademarks or service marks of their respective holders.

