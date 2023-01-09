AIVITA Biomedical CEO Dr. Hans Keirstead Joins Human Immunome Project Board of Directors

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AIVITA Biomedical, Inc., a biotech company specializing in innovative stem cell applications, today announced that CEO Dr. Hans Keirstead has joined the board of the esteemed Human Immunome Project. Modeled after the Human Genome Project, the Human Immunome Project is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization focused on global scientific collaboration to decode the human immune system. The effort aims to advance the field of immune health and disease prevention through a greater understanding of the underlying mechanisms of immunity.

The Human Immunome Project brings together leading academic research centers, industrial partners, nonprofits, and governments to answer core questions about how the human immune system fights disease. Through its global consortium, the Human Immunome Project is compiling the biggest dataset of biomedicine at a population scale to create an AI model of the human immune system. Such a model could improve the understanding of immune function, as well as improve the speed and efficiency of vaccine testing. The project is also exploring specific initiatives to protect aging populations, newborns, and defend against future pandemics.

"I'm honored to be a part of this significant and necessary project," said AIVITA CEO Dr. Hans Keirstead. "There is still much to be learn about the immune system and we have every reason to believe that a greater understanding would lead to a new era of improved immune health."

AIVITA Biomedical is introducing several advancements to the field of immune health. The company recently received clinical approved by the US FDA to run a Phase 3 trial of its personal immunotherapy for glioblastoma multiforme, which showed a 50% increase in survival in Phase 2 testing. The company is also developing a point-of-care-made personalized vaccine which demonstrated improved safety and enhanced cellular immune memory and protection in 97% of evaluable subjects during Phase 1 and 2 COVID-19 trials. Currently under commercial review, the vaccine provides a direct path to cellular immunity and can be rapidly adapted at point-of-care to meet emerging viral strains.

About AIVITA Biomedical

Founded in 2016 by pioneers in the cell therapy industry, AIVITA Biomedical, Inc. utilizes its expertise in stem cell growth and directed, high-purity differentiation to enable safe, efficient and economical manufacturing systems which support its therapeutic pipeline. Our cancer immunotherapy targets the seed of all cancers, tumor-initiating cells, with a unique pan-antigenic approach that targets all neoantigens specific to the patient's cancer. Our patient-specific cancer treatments have shown tremendous promise including eradicating tumors, without harmful side effects in melanoma, and renal cell cancer, and prolonging progression-free survival in glioblastoma. Our COVID-19 Vaccine Enabling Kit is targeted to emerging nations enabling point-of-care vaccine production in minimally equipped facilities by minimally trained third-party technicians.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as applicable. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our plans, beliefs, expectations and assumptions, as well as other statements that are not necessarily historical facts. You are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve risks and uncertainties. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date as of which it is made, and we do not intend to update or revise any forward-looking statements. This communication also contains market data related to our business and industry which includes projections that are based on a number of assumptions we believe are reasonable and most significant to the projections as of the date of this communication. If any of our assumptions prove to be incorrect, our actual results may significantly differ from our projections based on these assumptions. This communication is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein.

AiVita Biomedical (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AIVITA Biomedical, Inc.