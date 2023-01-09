CCRM Fertility Announces New Location Serving The Woodlands, Texas

Global pioneer in fertility treatment and research expands Greater Houston presence to provide more convenient access to innovative fertility services

HOUSTON, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CCRM Fertility, the global pioneer in fertility treatment, research and science, today announced the expansion of its Greater Houston network with the opening of a new satellite office in The Woodlands, Texas. Led by reproductive endocrinology and infertility specialist Dr. Beth Zhou, The Woodlands office was created to better serve the area's growing need for high-quality fertility treatments. CCRM Fertility currently has four locations and five reproductive endocrinology and infertility specialists serving the Greater Houston area.

CCRM LOGO 2021 Updated (PRNewsfoto/CCRM) (PRNewswire)

"Our newest satellite office in The Woodlands is an exciting expansion to help even more Texans start or grow their families," said CCRM Fertility CEO Bob LaGalia. "We're thrilled to have Dr. Zhou on board to carry on CCRM Fertility's legacy in the region by providing world-class care and convenience to our Houston community."

Board-certified in obstetrics and gynecology, Dr. Zhou is a native Houstonian with deep ties to Texas. She received her baccalaureate degree in biology magna cum laude from the University of Houston, and her M.D. from Baylor College of Medicine. Her residency training in obstetrics and gynecology at Baylor College of Medicine was followed by subspecialty training in reproductive endocrinology and infertility during her time at the University of California – San Diego. Dr. Zhou's main areas of focus include fertility preservation, oncofertility, reproductive health after chronic medical conditions, extended access to care, endometriosis and polycystic ovary syndrome.

"The feeling of helping patients become parents is indescribable," said Dr. Zhou. "In my time at CCRM Fertility, I have been surrounded by amazing physicians, staff and patients, and I am honored for the opportunity to give back to my hometown by enabling access to high-quality fertility services."

CCRM Fertility's The Woodlands office is located at 1001 Medical Plaza Drive, Suite 290, The Woodlands, TX 77380, and is open Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. CST. To schedule a new patient appointment, please call (877) 201-6931. For more information, visit www.ccrmivf.com/houston.

About CCRM Fertility

CCRM Fertility is a global pioneer in fertility treatment, research and science. Founded by Dr. William Schoolcraft 35 years ago , CCRM Fertility specializes in the most advanced fertility treatments, with deep expertise in IVF, fertility testing, egg freezing, preimplantation genetic testing, third party reproduction and egg donation. CCRM Fertility leverages its own data and a dedicated team of in-house reproductive endocrinologists, embryologists and geneticists to deliver industry-leading outcomes. CCRM serves 12 major metropolitan areas with 37 locations across North America, including Atlanta, Boston, Dallas-Fort Worth, Delaware. Denver, Houston, New Jersey, New York, Northern Virginia/D.C., Minneapolis, Orange County, San Francisco Bay Area, and Toronto. CCRM Fertility is a proud strategic partner of Unified Women's Healthcare, a focused women's health company that strategically operates, affiliates, or invests in businesses that drive better outcomes and experiences for patients for every milestone and moment of her healthcare journey. For more information, visit www.ccrmivf.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CCRM Fertility