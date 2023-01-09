Higher Education Association Acquires SoFlo SAT Tutoring

MIAMI, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Higher Education Association, with its founder Daniel Claffey, announces today the all-cash acquisition of the online SAT and ACT preparation company, SoFlo SAT Tutoring.

Founded in 2019, SoFlo SAT Tutoring has grown to teach over 2,000 students annually, with more than 100 tutors on its roster. Their proven three-step tutoring structure raises test scores through diagnostic testing, tutoring sessions, and specialized homework.

SoFlo SAT Tutoring takes a human approach to learning, believing that student-tutor chemistry is critical to success. After diagnostic testing, each student is matched with an expert who coaches the student to help them realize their potential.

"SoFlo is a great company with a culture of excellence that leads to successful learning outcomes," says SoFlo founder, Adam Shlomi . "I am excited that Higher Ed has the operating experience to continue delighting our customers."

Shlomi started SoFlo as a college student at Georgetown University and leveraged technology to drive its rapid expansion.

"To see Adam start this company from his bedroom and grow it to serve thousands is awe-inspiring. He is a visionary founder," said SoFlo SAT Tutoring Manager, Abby Vidrin. "He listened carefully to customers and tutors to design a company that created value for both sides."

Higher Education Association also owns and operates EdMD, which assists students with college applications, essays, and financial aid forms. With over 18 years of experience, EdMD has helped over 2,100 students successfully submit 26,000 college applications and 35,000 financial aid forms.

"I researched many tutoring companies and decided on SoFlo because I loved their online focus, positive culture, and commitment to the customer," says owner, Daniel Claffey.

Higher Education Association uses its profits to self-fund its 501(c)(3) nonprofit to provide its services to qualifying students who ordinarily would not be able to afford them.

Similarly, SoFlo SAT Tutoring created a scholarship program to create a path to college for all students and has donated over $100,000 in services to students through their own scholarships and nonprofit partners such as Achieve Miami, Horizon Scholars, and Path to College.

"I started SoFlo Tutors with the vision of a mission-driven company," says Adam Shlomi, "We believe in using technology to make education equitable. We will continue to donate our services because money should not stop someone from reaching their dreams."

