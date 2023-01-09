Liben Family launches Chai Travel, the next generation of bespoke travel

A boutique travel advisory dedicated to providing industry-best culture, technology, and practices to independent travel advisors.

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Forty years in the making, the Liben Family is combining legacy and luxury with the introduction of Chai Travel, an innovative and family-oriented full-service travel company (www.ChaiTravel.com) focusing on high-end leisure and small-to-midsize corporate travel.

Chai Travel's founders are (from left) Rebecca Liben Levy, Michael Liben and Daniella Liben Pally. (PRNewswire)

Chai Travel was first formed in early 2022 by Michael Liben, Rebecca Liben Levy, and Daniella Liben Pally, the children of Barry Liben, former CEO of Tzell Travel and Travel Leaders. After spending 2022 building a core team and platform, Chai Travel is launching its efforts to attract both established and up-and-coming travel advisors that share its vision of a boutique, attentive, and fun host agency.

In addition to the Liben family, Chai's core team includes industry veterans with over 60 years of industry experience. David Buda will serve as the company's first President, having previously spent more than 35 years as the Executive Vice President of Tzell Travel. Kristine Taras signed on as the Director of Advisor Services and brings 25 years of experience supporting travel advisors, most recently at Travel Leaders' GTC division.

Chai has already secured an affiliation with Virtuoso, the high-end leisure network. In addition, through its partnership with First In Service Travel, Chai has access to premiere hotel partnerships, including Four Seasons, Peninsula, and Mandarin Oriental.

Michael Liben, CEO and co-founder of Chai Travel said "industry consolidation has created a need for independent host agencies and Chai Travel is uniquely positioned to fill that need. We provide advisors with the tools, relationships, and technology they need without sacrificing the family-oriented atmosphere that they want."

Liben continued, "we had a front-row seat to the dedication, heart, and vision that our father brought to his work in the travel business. His guiding principles were simple: put the advisors first, give them everything they need to succeed, and make sure you have some fun along the way. We started Chai Travel to continue that winning strategy."

