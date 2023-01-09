National Kidney Foundation Journal Changes Name to Advances in Kidney Disease and Health

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Kidney Foundation (NKF) is excited to announce a new name for its bimonthly journal, Advances in Kidney Disease and Health (AKDH). Formerly known as Advances in Chronic Kidney Disease, the previous title fit the focus of the journal at that time and included topics related to chronic kidney disease (CKD) or kidney failure. The journal will continue its thematic focus, but this name change illustrates an expansion of its scope and range of topics bringing a fresh new focus to journal topics that include innovation and discovery, technology, public awareness and policy, professional education, and improving health equity.

The vision & mission of this journal is to offer practical tools and knowledge to improve the health of kidney patients.

"We are very excited to introduce our new name and new direction of journal content," said Editor-in-Chief of AKDH Dr. Charuhas V. Thakar, the Robert G. Luke Endowed Chair in Nephrology and Director of the Division of Nephrology at the University of Cincinnati. "The vision and mission of this journal is to arm all of us with the practical tools and knowledge needed to help improve the health of the kidney patients in our care. One of the highlights for me as the editor of this journal is to learn from the stellar editorial team and our contributing authors, sharing their extensive areas of expertise."

The current inaugural issue of AKDH will include in-depth articles on artificial intelligence (Al) and its application in the diagnosis and management of patients with kidney disease. The issue will cover how the use of Al will impact individualized care, help with data collection across health systems as well as extrapolate new information across the globe and potentially break down geographic and socio-economic barriers in sharing medical knowledge and information that benefits patients.

AKDH will also include a focused review section devoted to a single topic of particular interest, as well as regular features. Each issue will provide in-depth, scholarly review articles about the care and management of persons with early kidney disease and kidney failure as well as those at risk for kidney disease. The full spectrum of basic science through clinical care is covered in these reviews. Clinical care issues include a multidisciplinary team approach to the care of kidney patients.

"The new name reflects the ongoing paradigm shift in kidney care toward delaying disease progression and innovative approaches to improving outcomes that are important to patients, allowing them to lead longer, healthier lives," said NKF Chief Scientific Officer Kerry Willis, PhD. "In Dr. Thakar, we have the ideal leader to shape AKDH for this new era of clinical practice."

AKDH Editor-in-Chief Dr. Thakar is a nationally recognized academic leader and is perfectly suited in this role to oversee the journal's new focus on up-and-coming kidney therapies. His own research work has been published in top-tier journals in the field of nephrology, internal medicine, and other disciplines. His editorial work also includes serving as the associate editor of NephSAP, co-editor of a textbook, Peri-Operative AKI, as well as serving as a guest editor for other major journals.

"Changing the name of the journal to reflect the new focus of the content is a great way to start off 2023," said Dr. Sylvia Rosas, President of the NKF and a nephrologist and epidemiologist at the Joslin Diabetes Center. "I'm excited to read about the innovative, patient-centric kidney therapies on the horizon as well as a focus on preserving kidney health. Kidney disease is a public health crisis affecting 37 million Americans. There are 120,000 Americans on organ transplant waiting lists and 84 percent of those are waiting for a kidney. Our patients including those at risk for kidney disease are the motivation behind the new name as well as our daily advocacy activities for improved kidney health for all Americans."

For more information about kidney disease and to learn more about NKF's bimonthly journal, go to AKDH.

Each bimonthly issue of Advances in Kidney Disease and Health is typically devoted to a single topic of particular interest, as well as regular features. Issues provide in-depth, scholarly peer-reviewed articles, contributed by experts in the field, about the care and management of persons with early kidney disease and kidney failure, as well as those at risk for kidney disease. The full spectrum of topics spanning from basic science through clinical care is covered in these reviews. Clinical care issues stress the multidisciplinary team approach to the care of kidney patients. All NKF members have online access and can apply insights from the journal in clinical practice.

About Kidney Disease

In the United States, 37 million adults are estimated to have kidney disease, also known as chronic kidney disease (CKD)—and approximately 90 percent don't know they have it. About 1 in 3 adults in the U.S. are at risk for kidney disease. Risk factors for kidney disease include: diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, obesity, and family history. People of Black or African American, Hispanic or Latino, American Indian or Alaska Native, Asian American, or Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander descent are at increased risk for developing the disease. Black or African American people are more than four times as likely as White Americans to have kidney failure. Hispanics or Latinos are 1.3 times more likely than non-Hispanics to have kidney failure.

About the National Kidney Foundation

The National Kidney Foundation (NKF) is the largest, most comprehensive, and longstanding patient-centric organization dedicated to the awareness, prevention, and treatment of kidney disease in the U.S. For more information about NKF, visit www.kidney.org.

