Theralink® Technologies Appoints Michael Vallone as Senior Director of Commercialization

Mr. Vallone's Appointment Supports the Company's Shift from R&D to a Commercially Driven Enterprise

GOLDEN, Colo., Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Theralink Technologies (OTC: THER) ("Theralink" or the "Company"), a precision oncology company with a novel quantitative protein and phosphoprotein-based assay for breast cancer, today announced the appointment of Michael Vallone as Senior Director of Commercialization.

Faith Zaslavsky, President & Chief Operating Officer of Theralink commented, "We are all excited to bring Mike Vallone into the team to champion our commercialization strategy during our Company's pivotal transformation. I have had the pleasure of working with Mike for over a decade prior to Theralink and am confident in his expertise, talent and passion for patients which will lead us to profitability in the near term."

Mr. Vallone brings to the Theralink team extensive commercialization experience, well-suited to support the Company's commercialization launch efforts. Theralink's commercialization opportunity is significant, being the only US company with commercial RPPA technology that can potentially predict which FDA-approved drug is effective in each cancer. The Theralink test is breakthrough technology, protected by nine patents, which is the next step beyond genomics.

Prior to Theralink, Mr. Vallone spent 15 years with an industry leader in the field of genetics, establishing a track record of success in both sales and leadership roles within the organization. He was involved with several key initiatives within the Oncology division, including new product launches, strategic business planning, detailed sales analytics, customer service and account executive development and promotion. Mr. Vallone has had continued commercial success throughout his career and is a four-time President Club winner, a six-time MVP award recipient, and earned multiple promotions due to his performance and outstanding contributions to the organization.

In addition, Mr. Vallone has expansive understanding of managed care, having spent more than seven years working for one of the largest managed care companies in the country in the area of provider relations and contracting.

Mr. Vallone added, "I am extremely excited to help bring awareness and education of Theralink's products to ordering physicians to help guide them to better treatment decisions for improved patient care. The potential I see for Theralink to make a difference in this space, with its unique and innovative technology and commercialization opportunity, greatly attracted me to join the Company."

About Theralink Technologies, Inc.

Theralink Technologies is a proteomics-based, precision medicine company with a CLIA-certified and CAP-accredited laboratory located in Golden, Colorado. Through its unique and patented phosphoprotein and protein biomarker platform and LDTs, Theralink's technology targets multiple areas of oncology and drug development. In addition to the Company's first assay for advanced breast cancer, Theralink is actively working on a second assay that is planned to be pan-tumor for solid tumors across multiple tumor types such as ovarian, endometrial, pancreatic, liver, head and neck, colorectal, lung, prostate, among others. Theralink provides precision oncology data through its powerful Theralink® Reverse Phase Protein Array assays to assist the biopharmaceutical industry and clinical oncologists in identifying likely responders and non-responders to both FDA-approved and investigational drug treatments. Theralink intends to help improve cancer outcomes for patients, help reveal therapeutic options for oncologists, and support biopharmaceutical drug development by using a beyond-genomics approach to molecular profiling that directly measures drug target levels and activity. For more information, please visit www.theralink.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, anything relating or referring to future financial results, patient enrollment and plans for future business development activities, and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties some of which cannot be predicted or quantified based on current expectations. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the risks and uncertainties set forth from time to time in reports filed by Theralink Technologies with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends affecting the financial condition of our business and although the company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Consequently, future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly release statements made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

