Urgent appeal for an immediate cessation of hostilities in North Somalia

WASHINGTON, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mohamed Farah, CEO of Rising Nomads urgently appeals to warring parties in North Somalia to cease all hostilities and cessation of any act of inciting violence and instability.

Mr. Farah appeals to US government and international community to pressure both sides to pull back from any further escalation. The people in the North of Somalia should have the right, and deserve the opportunity to choose their own future.

Mohamed Farah will be in Washington DC attending meetings to address this crisis, and will speak to this crisis in more depth in the coming days.

