Broadridge and LiquidX Launch InBlock TradeOps to Provide Additional Scale and Flexibility to Trade Finance

Introducing the industry's first and only true end-to-end BPO solution for Trade Finance

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LiquidX , the leading global fintech platform for digitization, monetization, and risk mitigation for trade finance, announces its new business process outsourcing (BPO) service, InBlock TradeOps, in partnership with Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR). This new service delivers a turnkey middle and back-office operations solution in trade finance combining the most advanced technology of LiquidX and the world class outsourcing capabilities of Broadridge.

"InBlock TradeOps is the first complete solution to focus on lending and investing in this multi-trillion dollar credit asset class, eliminating all the operational challenges," said Jim Toffey, CEO of LiquidX. "We are proud of TradeOps's flexible pricing and servicing model that scales with the investor's investments, allowing them to operate smarter, faster and cheaper with better investment returns."

InBlock TradeOps leverages the advanced digitization tools of InBlock to automate large portions of the workflow. This empowers trade finance investors, such as banks and asset managers, to save significant costs while having access to better real-time information to make smarter investment, risk and compliance decisions.

"After our joint, in-depth study of the trade finance industry, we believe InBlock TradeOps can save the industry significantly in operational expenses over the next decade," said Matt Connor, COO of Broadridge's Global Technology and Operations business. "We believe that InBlock TradeOps can save many organizations 30-50% on their operations expenses."

"The market has traditionally only focused on addressing corporate client pain points, and we are thrilled to offer a solution that solves challenges that the legacy technology has created for asset managers and regional banks," said Dominic Capolongo, CRO of LiquidX. "The customers that have been using this solution in beta for over a year now have enjoyed the benefits of InBlock TradeOps. Rolling out our BPO service to a larger client base is an exciting new venture for both LiquidX and our strategic clients."

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR), a global Fintech leader with $5 billion in revenues, provides the critical infrastructure that powers investing, corporate governance and communications to enable better financial lives. We deliver technology-driven solutions that drive business transformation for banks, broker-dealers, asset and wealth managers and public companies. Broadridge's infrastructure serves as a global communications hub enabling corporate governance by linking thousands of public companies and mutual funds to tens of millions of individual and institutional investors around the world. Our technology and operations platforms underpin the daily trading of more than U.S. $9 trillion of equities, fixed income and other securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work®, Broadridge is part of the S&P 500® Index, employing over 14,000 associates in 21 countries.

For more information about us and what we can do for you, please visit www.broadridge.com.

About LiquidX

LiquidX is a leading global technology company that enables finance professionals to transact faster, smarter, and cheaper by digitizing and automating their trade finance and working capital management. Our flagship solutions incorporate blockchain technology and machine learning analytics to greatly enhance transparency, reporting, and forecasting for financial professionals.

Headquartered in New York with offices in Boston, London, and Singapore, LiquidX delivers the industry-leading ecosystem for working capital optimization to its diverse network of global participants including corporations, banks, institutional investors, and insurance providers. Our partnerships with the likes of Broadridge, U.S. Bank, and Citi bring a broad spectrum of clients access to the turnkey front-to-back solution that streamlines transactions between suppliers, buyers, and their banks.

To learn more about our next generation solutions please visit liquidx.com .

