ICD Earns 2023 Great Place to Work Certification™

GOLDEN, Colo., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ICD, an independent portal provider of institutional money market funds and other short-term investments, earned a Great Place to Work Certification™ for the third consecutive year. In the company's 2023 certification survey, 96% of employees said ICD is a great place to work, which compares with 57% of employees at the average US company.

"Our people are the keys to our success," says ICD Chief Executive Officer Tory Hazard. "Time and again we hear from our employees that the best part about ICD is the people they work with. We understand the power of happy employees and its effect on keeping our clients happy."

Employee responses to questions about ICD's work culture, include:

96% I feel good about the ways we contribute to the community

97% Management shows appreciation for good work and extra effort

96% Promotions go to those who best deserve them

96% Everyone has an opportunity to get special recognition

96% This is a psychologically and emotionally healthy place to work

Great Place to Work Certification is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

About ICD

ICD is treasury's trusted, independent portal provider of money market funds and other short-term investments. We provide intuitive technology and unbiased access to over 350 investment products through ICD Portal, a model in the industry for trading, reporting and analysis. We also provide extraordinary, expert service through our Global Trade Desk. For more information about ICD, contact info@icdportal.com or visit icdportal.com.

