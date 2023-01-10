Leaf Home™, Hires Tech Sector Veteran Klarissa Marenitch as Chief Information Officer

New CIO will drive digital dexterity initiatives to improve efficiency, provide

an even better experience for Leaf Home customers, employees, and contractors

HUDSON, Ohio, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leaf Home™, a leading technology-enabled direct-to-consumer provider of home improvement products and solutions, today announced that Klarissa Marenitch has joined the company as Chief Information Officer (CIO). In her new role, Marenitch will focus on leveraging technology to maximize effectiveness and improve the customer experience. She will also drive digital transformation projects to ensure the Leaf Home team has the tools to improve efficiency and effectiveness at work.

Leaf Home welcomes Klarissa Marenitch as Chief Information Officer. Marenitch will focus on leveraging technology to maximize effectiveness and improve the customer experience. (PRNewswire)

Marenitch brings deep tech sector experience to her new role, particularly around leading digital transformation to facilitate greater efficiency on the job and enable e-commerce.

"At Leaf Home, we have an incredible opportunity to help North Americans protect and maintain their most valuable asset — their homes. I'm excited to be a part of such a fast-growing company and to have the opportunity to work with the amazing Leaf Home leadership team," Marenitch said. "In this new role, my mission is to leverage best-in-class technology and enable the company and its thousands of employees and independent contractors to deliver a fast and frictionless home improvement experience to millions of homeowners nationwide."

Prior to joining Leaf Home, she served as Global CIO at Hippo Enterprises, where she led multichannel digital engagement, enabled data management in the highly regulated insurance ecosystem, ensured efficient and secure operations, and played an integral role in the organization's transition to a publicly traded company.

Before that, Marenitch was hired as the first Global CIO at Anaplan, a high-growth SaaS company, where she led major transformations and scaled IT practices worldwide, mapping the long-term IT strategy, roadmap, and solutions suite required to support global operations and a highly distributed team. Marenitch also served as SVP, Technology (Connected Experiences) at Kohl's, where she directed digital transformation to achieve a consistent, high-conversion experience across multiple channels.

Earlier in her career, Marenitch served as Sr. Director, Technology, at Redbox by Verizon, where she managed application development and integration efforts to create streaming services and physical disks and transitioned two organizations into a single IT team using agile methodology. Before that, Marenitch led the effort to build Macy's first mobile app as part of a successful effort to enact an omnichannel retail strategy, contributing to $3 billion in growth at macys.com over two years.

"Home ownership is a core component of the American dream," said Interim CEO & President of Leaf Home Jon Bostock. "Klarissa embodies another part of that dream as an immigrant who came to the U.S. as a child from Moldova, a former Soviet bloc country. Through hard work, Klarissa earned the skills and experience that led her to join Leaf Home as the first female member of our C-suite, where she will make a fantastic role model. We look forward to working with Klarissa to improve digital operations and deliver the best possible experience for our customers, employees, and contractors."

About Leaf Home

Leaf Home™ is a leading technology-enabled direct-to-consumer provider of branded, innovative home solutions in North America. The company is on a mission to enhance the safety, enjoyment, and comfort of homeowners and their families by delivering seamless, transformative home solutions including gutter protection, home safety, water purification, and other home enhancement products. With its corporate headquarters in Hudson, Ohio, and locations across the U.S. and Canada, Leaf Home has become a trusted partner to over 1.1 million homeowners. Live Comfortable. Live Safe. Live Happy. For more information, visit www.leafhome.com.

Media Contact

Media@leafhome.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Leaf Home