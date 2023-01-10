Philadelphia Energy Authority Announces Request for Information for Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) Development at City of Philadelphia Wastewater Pollution Control Plants

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Philadelphia Energy Authority (PEA) has released a Request for Information (RFI) on behalf of the Philadelphia Water Department (PWD) for Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) Development at Wastewater Pollution Control Plants.

(PRNewsfoto/Philadelphia Energy Authority) (PRNewswire)

On behalf of the PWD, the PEA invites interested parties to respond to the RFI with information regarding program and/or project structures that would make RNG development feasible for the Department. The PEA is also requesting information regarding projects developed with similarly sized governments or institutions.

PWD is looking for information from manufacturers, research institutions, utilities, and other relevant organizations regarding their technology solutions, business models, and implementation best practices. Information provided by Respondents may help to develop a potential future contract opportunity. This RFI will also help PWD to identify interest in such a potential contract opportunity.

Responses to this RFI are considered non-binding and are used to assist PWD in performing information gathering for planning purposes. Responses to this RFI could help shape potential future contract opportunities. Responding to the RFI is not a requirement for participation in potential future offerings, nor does it preclude an application from participating in a potential future opportunity.

Respondents must submit their Responses electronically to: Samantha O'Connor at Samantha.OConnor@phila.gov and include "PWD RNG RFI – [Firm Name]" in the email subject line no later than Friday, March 17. Questions must be submitted by email no later than January 27, 2023 and will be responded to by February 20, 2023.

To access the RFP, visit https://philaenergy.org/public-bids/

About Philadelphia Energy Authority

The Philadelphia Energy Authority (PEA) is an independent municipal authority building a robust, equitable clean energy economy for Philadelphia. PEA runs the Philadelphia Energy Campaign, a $1 billion, 10-year investment in energy efficiency and clean energy projects to create 10,000 jobs. PEA has supported over $291 million in projects and created over 2500 jobs so far. Learn more at www.philaenergy.org.

Contact:

Emily Schapira

215-203-2906

eschapira@philaenergy.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Philadelphia Energy Authority