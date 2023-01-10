Referrizer, LLC Reports Y-O-Y Quarterly Revenue Growth of 60%, Quarterly Revenue Growth of 15%, and Annual Revenue Growth of 50% to $3,864,504

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Referrizer, LLC, the world's most advanced marketing automation platform for local businesses today reported its financial results for the quarter and for the year ending December 31, 2022. The company reported year-over-year 60% quarterly revenue growth, 15% quarterly revenue growth, and annual revenue growth of 50% from 2021 to 2022.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Compared to Fourth Quarter 2021:

60% increase in revenue in Q4'22 compared to Q4'21, increasing to $1,201,359 from $747,361 in Q4'21.

Revenue per customer increased by 56% from $591 in Q4 2021 to $922 in Q4 2022.

Number of successful payments increased by 40% from 4,157 in Q4 2021 to 5,808 in Q4 2022.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Compared to Third Quarter 2022:

15% increase in revenue in Q4'22 compared to Q3'22, increasing to $1,201,359 from $1,047,591 in Q3'22.

Revenue per customer increased by 18% from $779 in Q3 2022 to $922 in Q4 2022.

Number of successful payments increased by 27% from 4,588 in Q3 2022 to 5,808 in Q4 2022.

Full Year 2022 Compared to Full Year 2021:

Revenue increased by 50% from $2,572,813 in 2021 to $3,864,504 in 2022.

Revenue per customer increased by 45% from $1,322 in 2021 to $1,918 in 2022.

Number of successful payments increased by 24% from 15,342 in 2021 to 19,085 in 2022.

Upcoming Highlights

Revenue Growth 2022

Full Year 2022 revenue of $3,864,504 vs. $3,413,667 Q3 TTM 2022 revenue for a 13% growth quarter to quarter.

Valuation

With our Quarterly Growth of 13% it provides a 13% improvement in pre-money valuation for investors.

Sales and Marketing

Focus on Enterprise level multi-location franchises as our core sales strategy

Implementing AI for Conversion Optimisation

Our New Service - Platinum Offering 25% growth in Q4 2022 $166K compared to Q3 2022 of $133K

Recorded over 14 Podcast episodes with C-Level executives from Franchise Brands in Q4 2022 taking the total to 34 podcasts for 2022

Product

Hired Product Manager

Launched New Marketplace for Email and Text Campaigns

Launched New Calling Feature for even better Lead Management

Q1 Development Roadmap towards improving CRM, Lead Management, Corporate Reporting

Completed Corporate Offer Approval, Improved SynLync Integration and Loyalty Program, Developed New Forms Feature,

"Our fourth quarter and full-year results continue to thrive with 60% revenue growth over the same quarter last year and full-year growth of 50%" said Andre Cvijovic, the Company's Chairman and CEO.

Mr. Cvijovic continued, "With Q4 revenue of over $1.2M and December Revenue of an all-time high of $423K, our quarterly and monthly run rates are now at $5M.With the holidays ending, our institutional raise is now in full gear."

George O'Leary, Vice Chairman, said: "Our annual revenue going from TTM $3.4M to $3.9M during the last quarter increases the calculated market capitalization by $3.5M, 75% higher than last quarter."

About Referrizer, LLC

The Referrizer platform is revolutionizing and setting a new standard for local business marketing. Getting more clients and keeping them longer is now easier, more convenient, and more effective than ever before. The most powerful way to grow your business is through referrals combined with marketing automation.

Referrizer is helping local wellness businesses to solve two of their biggest business challenges: getting new customers and keeping existing customers longer. It's the world's most advanced marketing automation for local businesses offering end-to-end solutions.

Referrizer is a cloud software service platform that integrates with existing POS or business scheduling software. It empowers local businesses with an automated Referral Marketing System that turns existing customers into brand ambassadors. Our Reputation Management system prevents businesses from getting bad reviews while delivering 10x improvement in positive 5-star reviews. Our set of tools for Retention Marketing includes a loyalty program, Email and Text marketing automation that empowers communication with customers, so businesses can increase upsell value, prevent cancellations, reduce churn and extend the lifetime value of their customers.

Our newest "Quick Connect" feature increases the conversion rate from leads to customers by 400% by reducing time to contact leads from hours to less than 60 seconds.

As a result, businesses in our network experience positive ROI in the very first month, save hundreds of hours in manual labor through automation, and, most importantly, get predictable, long-lasting results.

Referrizer is growing incredibly fast. Our upcoming releases in development will simplify user experience and the onboarding process while delivering even better results for our clients. For more information, visit our website at www.referrizer.com or reach andre.c@referrizer.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements in this press release, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Our actual results, including as a result of any acquisitions, performance, or achievements, may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "may," "could," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "will," "would" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by our management and us, are inherently uncertain. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements which are made as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any of these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information or future events, changes in assumptions, or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable laws. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

Contacts:

Andre Cvijovic

Chairman and CEO

(954) 667-3648

andre.c@referrizer.com

George O'Leary

Vice Chairman

(561) 779-8338

goleary@referrizer.com

Referrizer, LLC

Selected Financial Data

Quarters Ended December 31, 2022 and 2021







Three Months Ended Dec 31,



2022



2021 Statement of Operations Data





















Total revenue $ 1,201,351

$ 747,361 Net Operating Income (Loss) $ 5,127*

$ (70,775)



































Balance Sheet Data











Dec 31, 2022

Dec 31, 2021 Total Assets $ 885,901

$ 1,114,034 Total Liabilities $ 599,181**

$ 541,851 Total Unitholders' Equity $ 285,720***

$ 572,183 Net Capitalized Software Development $ 264,089

$ 337,909

* First Quarterly Net Income since January 2021 mainly due to a significant increase in revenue during the period.

** Includes $350,000 of new SBA loan with a 30-year term at 3.75% interest.

*** Decrease in Equity due to ( $415K ) in full-year net loss offset by $129K of new equity.

