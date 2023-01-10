United Natural Products Alliance and Radicle Science Launch First of Its Kind Clinical Trial Partnership

Members of the international trade association given priority access to participate in the Proof-as-a-Service pioneer's groundbreaking clinical trials on supplements

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- United Natural Products Alliance (UNPA), the international trade association with unparalleled expertise in legislative and regulatory issues for natural products, and Radicle Science, the first and only Proof-as-a-Service company offering an easy path for non-pharmaceutical products to clinically prove their true effects beyond placebo, today announced the launch of an innovative partnership enabling UNPA members priority access to join in Radicle's groundbreaking clinical trials as participants, furthering their synergistic missions.

Courtesy of www.RadicleScience.com (PRNewswire)

"We've democratized access to clinical trials to close the proof gap between natural supplements and pharmaceuticals."

As a B-corp, Radicle Science combines rigorous clinical science and deep tech to uncover the objective health outcome data behind natural health products to unlock safe, effective and affordable treatments for all. UNPA is on a mission to provide value in products and services that empower people to lead healthier lives. Collectively, they expect to generate important new findings to prove the effectiveness of natural products while illustrating the power of large-scale clinical data.

"For far too long, only patented pharmaceuticals could afford clinical trials, traditionally costing millions and taking years," shared Dr. Jeff Chen, MD, Cofounder and CEO of Radicle Science. "We've democratized access to clinical trials to close the proof gap between natural supplements and pharmaceuticals. As the UNPA has played such a monumental role in the legislative history of supplements, it's fitting that UNPA members will help make history by personally participating in our unprecedented clinical trials."

UNPA's members in the US are given priority access to enroll and participate in Radicle's clinical trials (which currently only take place in the U.S.). Radicle study participants receive a supply of high quality products that have been tested to assure their safety (contaminant-free). They contribute to groundbreaking science benefitting the supplement industry and receive personalized health reports to understand how the product affected their unique body, all from the comfort of their own home.

Radicle Science combines a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial design (the gold-standard for clinical trial design and used most commonly in the FDA drug approval process), with a unique AI-driven, crowdsourced, virtual, direct-to-consumer approach to deliver rigorous health outcome data at unprecedented affordability and speed.

"We are excited to shine a spotlight on Radicle Science's approach, which provides the supplement industry with easily accessible clinical trials for the first time in history," stated industry veteran Loren Israelsen, President of the UNPA. "Their Proof-as-a-Service model is a game-changer that could finally level the playing field between supplements and pharmaceuticals."

The alliance represents 100 best-in-class natural products, dietary supplement, functional food, and scientific and technology and related service companies that share a commitment to providing consumers with natural health products of superior quality, benefit and reliability.

"Our tech-enabled virtual D2C approach makes participation in rigorous clinical trials accessible to any individual living anywhere in the U.S.," said Pelin Thorogood, Cofounder and Executive Chair of Radicle Science. "And, at the end of each Radicle study we do things that traditional trials rarely do. For example, we unblind our volunteers immediately and provide them with personalized health reports so they can understand their product usage and the outcomes on their unique body. We are excited to partner with UNPA so that their members can personally experience how we can collectively transform the industry with clinical proof."

UNPA members are given priority invitations to join Radicle Science's clinical trials launching throughout Q1 2023 studying the effects of natural products on feelings of anxiety, stress, sleep, pain and overall health.

About the United Natural Products Alliance (UNPA)

The United Natural Products Alliance (UNPA) is an international trade association representing many leading natural products, dietary supplement, functional food, scientific and technology and related service companies that share a commitment to provide consumers with natural health products of superior quality, benefit and reliability. Founded in Utah in 1991, UNPA was instrumental in the passage of the 1994 Dietary Supplement Health and Education Act (DSHEA) and continues to take a leadership position in legislative and regulatory issues and industry best practices. To learn more about the UNPA, visit www.unpa.com .

About Radicle Science

Radicle Science is history's first and only proof-as-a-service company, offering an easy path for non-pharmaceutical products to clinically prove their true effects beyond placebo. A KPMG Top 10 US Tech Innovator, Radicle Science leverages an AI-driven, crowdsourced, virtual and direct-to-consumer approach to power clinical research at unprecedented affordability, speed and scale across diverse populations and conditions. The Radicle vision for the B-corp is an abundant future where democratized access to clinical trials closes the proof gap and transforms non-pharmaceutical products into proven personalized medicines accessible by all. To learn more about Radicle Science, visit www.RadicleScience.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Radicle Science