Waterfall Security Announces Cybersecurity Collaboration with Yokogawa

Yokogawa to offer Waterfall Unidirectional Gateway cybersecurity products globally

ROSH HA'AYIN, Israel, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Waterfall Security Solutions, the leader in OT cybersecurity, is pleased to announce a collaboration agreement with Yokogawa Electric Corporation, a leading provider of industrial automation and test and measurement solutions. This new collaboration will make Waterfall's industry-leading Unidirectional Gateway cybersecurity products and technologies available to Yokogawa's customers globally. In a world where cyber threats to industrial operations continue to become more powerful and more pervasive, making unidirectional protections available more widely will dramatically improve industrial security programs and preparedness.

"Operational and technical reliability is a key focus at Yokogawa. Our collaboration with Waterfall will improve the security posture of Yokogawa customers and will enable better protection of critical industrial infrastructures from targeted ransomware and nation-state attacks," said Iijima Katsunori, General Manager of Cyber Security Management at Yokogawa Electric. "Yokogawa is proud and excited to support this initiative with Waterfall to better serve the security needs of our joint customers."

"Our global collaboration with Yokogawa is driven by a shared commitment to secure critical infrastructures around the world," said Lior Frenkel, CEO and Co-Founder at Waterfall. "Waterfall and Yokogawa have been aligned globally for many years. Together, we bring to our mutual customers strong unidirectional protections to meet modern cybersecurity challenges. We look forward to continuing our close cooperation in the years ahead."

Waterfall's Unidirectional Gateways and related products are proven to integrate easily and reliably with Yokogawa products, both in Yokogawa laboratories and in the field. Existing customers already benefit from Waterfall installations that support Yokogawa platforms, including Exaopc, Exaquantum, and CI Server.

With the new agreement in place, Waterfall and Yokogawa will be working on joint commercial engagements and bundles to their mutual end-customers. Additionally, they will work hand in hand on on-going technical validations in the Yokogawa laboratory environment. The two will also share in marketing activities and events showcasing the two technologies.

In an increasingly digitized world, strong cyber defenses speed the development and adoption of technological innovations. Strong unidirectional security also enables and simplifies Yokogawa's customers' compliance with industrial cybersecurity best practices world-wide, including IEC 62443, France's ANSSI, NERC CIP, the IIoT Security Framework, CENELEC TS 50701, and many more. The new Waterfall Security and Yokogawa collaboration agreement makes all these benefits available to Yokogawa customers world-wide.

About Waterfall Security Solutions

Waterfall Security Solutions' unbreachable OT cybersecurity technologies keep the world running. For more than 15 years, the most important industries and infrastructure have trusted Waterfall to guarantee safe, secure and reliable operations. The company's growing list of global customers includes national infrastructures, power plants, nuclear generators, onshore and offshore oil and gas facilities, refineries, manufacturing plants, utility companies, and more. Waterfall's patented Unidirectional Gateways and other evolutionary products combine the benefits of impenetrable hardware with unlimited software-based connectivity, enabling 100% safe visibility into industrial operations and automation systems.

About Yokogawa

Yokogawa provides advanced solutions in the areas of measurement, control, and information to customers across a broad range of industries, including energy, chemicals, materials, pharmaceuticals, and food. Yokogawa addresses customer issues regarding the optimization of production, assets, and the supply chain with the effective application of digital technologies, enabling the transition to autonomous operations. Founded in Tokyo in 1915, Yokogawa continues to work toward a sustainable society through its 17,000+ employees in a global network of 122 companies spanning 61 countries. For more information, visit www.yokogawa.com

