2023 SAFETY IN ACTION® CONFERENCE OPENS REGISTRATION

Conference Set for April 26-28 in Orlando, Fla.

ATLANTA, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Registration is now open for the Safety in Action® conference, which will be held April 26-28, 2023, at the Hyatt Regency Orlando. The annual event will celebrate its 36th year and is hosted by DEKRA, a global leader in safety.

The theme for 2023's conference is Holistic Safety: Defining the Future of Safety at Work. The two-day conference will feature nearly 100 breakout sessions, 14 pre-conference development seminars, and two keynote presentations with an emphasis on practical application, employee engagement, and continuous improvement.

Sessions and workshops are focused on seven key areas:

Foundations for the front line

Human performance reliability

Serious injury and fatality prevention

Leadership development

Workforce well-being

Safety, security, and sustainability

Data analytics and technology

Behavioral Safety Now

"Organizations are focusing on the future holistically and incorporating well-being, technology, and sustainability," said Angelica Grindle, DEKRA Vice President and the conference's executive sponsor. "We are excited to bring together leaders to define the future of safety at work and help them forge a new path of safety excellence."

The conference includes a one-day Leadership Summit, where executives can share best practices and discuss current challenges. This year's topic is the Future of Work: Rewriting the People Engagement Story, which includes robotics, automation, variable work structures, and the multi-generational workforce.

"From automation and gig workers to quiet quitting and well-being, the world of work continues to change rapidly," said Michael Mangan, Ph.D. and DEKRA executive sponsor of the Leadership Summit. "To thrive and capitalize on the opportunities presented in this new world of work, leaders need to regularly rethink how work is done, continuously engage workers in the process, and adopt technologies and automation that maximize worker capabilities and value."

With close to 1,500 safety and operations professionals from across industries and continents, Safety in Action is the largest privately held front-line employee safety conference in the world. For over 35 years, the conference has provided a forum for supervisors, managers, and leaders to network and learn about industry developments and cutting-edge solutions. For more information, visit www.safetyinaction.com.

About DEKRA North America

DEKRA North America protects people, assets, and our community by providing comprehensive testing, inspection, certification, and consulting services around the globe. DEKRA NORTH AMERICA is a service unit of DEKRA S.E., a global leader in safety since 1925 with nearly 48,000 employees in 60 countries across six continents.

