Bugcrowd Expands Leadership Team With Strategic Hires Focused On Growth and Customer Success

New Vice Presidents of Product, Customer Success, and Business Operations to accelerate platform growth and customer success to keep pace with rapidly expanding business

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bugcrowd , the leader in crowdsourced cybersecurity, today announced the appointment of three senior executives to drive sales growth, product innovation, and customer success in the coming year and beyond.

Bolstering an already strong bench of industry veterans, Bugcrowd has named Tanya Gay as Vice President of Business Operations and Strategy; Marcus MacNeill as Vice President of Product; and Cassandra Morton as Vice President of Customer Success and Account Management.

"By bringing aboard these three extremely talented leaders, Bugcrowd will continue to compete at the forefront of cybersecurity with disruptive products that continue to keep our customers ahead of attacks," said Dave Gerry, Chief Executive Officer of Bugcrowd. "We expect that the combined efforts of Tanya, Marcus, and Cassandra will help us drive greater levels of success for our customers and hacker community."

Tanya Gay is a seasoned leader with over 15 years of experience specializing in go-to-market strategy, revenue operations, instilling operational rigor and discipline, and driving efficient scale towards company profitability. She is known for her ability to design and build repeatable and scalable programs in high-growth environments.

Prior to joining Bugcrowd, Gay held executive leadership positions in a series of security-focused businesses including, most recently, as the SVP Operations and Strategy at WhiteHat Security, and led Revenue Operations at Bromium, and Veracode. In all three businesses, she was part of the team that managed the acquisition process.

Marcus MacNeill brings 30 years of experience defining, building, and marketing innovative software and services. His passion is working with organizations to understand their needs and conceiving new ways to apply modern technologies to address them. Most recently, he was Senior Vice President of Product at ASG Technologies (acquired by Rocket Software) specializing in enterprise information governance and data intelligence solutions. Prior to ASG, MacNeill held senior product management positions at Zenoss, Dell, Hart InterCivic, Surgient, Troux, Vignette, and Oracle. His career began in software engineering at IBM and Platinum Technology.

Cassandra Morton was most recently WhiteHat Security's SVP of Customer Success and Service Delivery, where she was responsible for driving the entire post-sale customer journey. With over 18 years of experience in customer-facing operations, eleven of which have been in application security, Morton uses her expertise to build out successful programs. She is keenly focused on delivering positive customer outcomes with a passion for cross-functional team building and supporting a thriving Customer Success organization.

Prior to her role at WhiteHat Security, Morton led Customer Success and Operational Deployment programs at various SaaS organizations, including Veracode and SAI Global.

