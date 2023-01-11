Miami Beach's Preserved Architectural History Awaits Design Enthusiasts in Anticipation of the 46th Annual Art Deco Weekend

Where to stay, explore and be seen during city's celebration of iconic design

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 46th annual Art Deco Weekend will return January 13 – January 15th, 2023, showcasing Miami Beach's unique collection of Art Deco design and architecture in open-air style. Offering a variety of experiences including live music, a classic car show, guided architectural tours, outdoor film screenings and more, visitors will find inspiration through activations that showcase how Miami Beach became the birthplace of Art Deco design and the most visited Art Deco District in the world. Created by the Miami Design Preservation League, Art Deco Weekend signifies the distinct effort to preserve Miami Beach's more than 800 historic, pastel-colored buildings and history of this signature architectural style, saving it for future generations.

"Art Deco Weekend is an immersive celebration of architecture with national and international appeal. For 46 years, our city has come together to share the beauty and ingenuity of marquee buildings that have made Miami Beach a pilgrimage for design and architecture enthusiasts," says Steve Adkins, Chairman of the Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority (MBVCA). "The MBVCA is proud to continue our support to enhance Art Deco Weekend to help raise awareness of, and show appreciation to, the architects and talents that continue to inspire the design community today."

Whether visiting during the official celebration or if Miami Beach is on the travel agenda in the near future, visitors can embrace the essence of Art Deco style easily throughout their stay. For an artistic and retro hotel experience, signature properties like The Gabriel South Beach and The Breakwater offer comfortable rooms in an ideal location along with Instagram-worthy facades. For a splurge, visitors can opt for a stay at The Shelborne South Beach, a recreated icon dating back to the 1940's exuding timeless luxury and elegance with impeccable service delivered in Art Deco architecture on Collins Avenue. Miami Beach is a year-round destination to discover the bevy of geometric-ornamented facades and it's easy to become a quick study with a visit to the official Art Deco Museum on Ocean Drive. The museum provides a deep dive into the layers of design that serve as the foundation for the city's glamorous reputation. Discovering design can work up an appetite. Head to Serena, located on the second-floor rooftop of the Moxy South Beach on Collins Avenue, and take a bite out of a modern interpretation of Mexican cuisine in an open-air and laid-back setting. Perfect for sunset cocktails, al fresco dinners surrounded by the energy of the Art Deco District or buzzy brunches, diners will taste and feel the cultural inspirations of Mexico right on South Beach.

The beauty of Miami Beach's design and architecture stands proud any time of year, making it a vibrant destination to explore solo or with friends and family. Visitors can download the new EXP Miami Beach Tour App now available on Apple and Google and access four marquee itineraries including Art in Public Spaces, Hidden Art, A Day Inside Miami Beach Architectural Wonders and Public Art and Iconic History in Miami Beach.

"Miami Beach's Art Deco District is an open-air museum and we invite visitors to easily access information and resources to help plan their next trip and to get an interactive look at what makes Miami Beach the unrivaled crown jewel of Art Deco architecture," adds Grisette Marcos, Executive Director of the MBVCA. "We are continuously working on new ways to bring experiences rooted in design and architecture to travelers, understanding the ongoing desire to get up, close and personal with the history of what shapes the destinations they visit."

For more information about the Art Deco District and to plan a future design-inspired trip to award-winning Miami Beach, download the Experience Miami Beach and EXP Miami Beach Tour App Miami Beach Apps and follow the @experiencemiamibeach handles on Instagram and Facebook for the most up-to-date details and offerings.

