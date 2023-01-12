Bamboo Rose Powers Over $1.2T in Global Retail Revenue in 2022 as the Platform Supports Clients Managing Industry Complexity

The industry software leader works with the world's largest retail and brand organizations to drive agility and visibility across their product development, sourcing, and supply chain operations

BOSTON, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bamboo Rose, the leading multi-enterprise supply chain and product lifecycle management platform for retailers, brands, and suppliers, has surpassed $1T in annual client revenue in 2022. This milestone comes as Bamboo Rose has added a record number of new global retail clients such as Hunkemöller and The Vitamin Shoppe and strengthened strategic relationships with existing enterprise clients including GAP and Urban Outfitters.

(PRNewsfoto/Bamboo Rose) (PRNewswire)

This momentum for Bamboo Rose comes as shifting consumer demand, supply chain disruption, macro-economic headwinds, and emerging Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) regulations have all placed pressure on retailers to drive agility and efficiency across their product and supply chain organizations. Bamboo Rose's two-decade presence as an innovator and thought leader in the retail industry positions them well to help clients digitize collaboration and transaction to help manage compounding business complexity.

Bamboo Rose's growth, coupled with strategic alignment to some of the retail industry's core business challenges and technology requirements in 2023, have generated major strategic moves for the B2B software company. In June, Bamboo Rose announced a strategic investment from Rubicon Technology Partners, a leading private equity firm based in Boulder, Colorado that is focused exclusively on investing in and growing enterprise software companies.

Additionally, Bamboo Rose announced a new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Matt Stevens, and Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), Mike Mattei, in December 2022. Stevens and Mattei are technology industry veterans with extensive experience growing software organizations into market leaders via extensive operations and go to market experience.

"The results speak for themselves. Bamboo Rose is a strategic, foundational platform for some of the retail industry's largest players. I'm excited and humbled at the opportunity to partner with both Bamboo Rose's current and future clients on delivering highly differentiated and transformative solutions that are core to their retail business success," said Stevens.

January 15-17, the Bamboo Rose team will be in attendance at NRF 2023, Retail's Big Show, meeting with clients on platform strategy, demonstrating industry leading software to members of the retail community, and discussing the trajectory of the retail industry in 2023 and beyond. To meet with Bamboo Rose at NRF, schedule a meeting to visit us at Booth #3966.

ABOUT BAMBOO ROSE

Bamboo Rose is the industry-leading Multi-Enterprise Product and Supply Chain Platform, connecting the entire retail community and helping companies bring great products to market faster, more efficiently, and at higher margins. The platform features a suite of patented supply chain solutions, including Bamboo Rose B2B Marketplace, Product Lifecycle Management, Sourcing, Purchase Order Management, Global Trade Management, and Financing, each one supported by intelligent engines for optimization, costing, and scheduling across the platform.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bamboo Rose