Hunt Heroes Foundation Offering $50,000 in Scholarship Grants To Military Service Members and Their Dependents

Hunt Heroes Foundation Offering $50,000 in Scholarship Grants To Military Service Members and Their Dependents

EL PASO, Texas, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hunt Heroes Foundation, the non-profit organization founded by Hunt Military Communities (Hunt), is excited to announce it has recently started accepting applications for its fifth annual HHF scholarship grants. Hunt will award $50,000 to deserving applicants.

HHF will award up to 18 scholarships totaling $50,000 (PRNewswire)

Hunt Heroes Foundation Offering $50,000 in Scholarship Grants To Military Service Members and Their Dependents

Applicants to the Hunt Heroes Foundation Scholarship Program must be:

A high school senior or high school graduate or a current post-secondary undergraduate at an accredited two- or four-year college, university, or vocational school or a trade school student; or

Planning to enroll in full-time undergraduate study at an accredited two- or four-year college, university, or vocational-technical school for the entire upcoming academic year

A qualified applicant must be one of the following:

An active-duty Service Member, National Guard or Reservist of one of the five branches of the United States Armed Services (Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force, Coast Guard) and with current military identification provided to HHF if selected as a recipient; or

A dependent of a Service Member (spouse or child), prepared to provide documentation of dependent status to HHF if selected as a recipient by providing (a) birth certificate; (b) custody or guardianship order from a court with authority; and/or (c) marriage certificate; and be

"We are happy to be able to support military members and their families when trying to afford a secondary education," stated Brian Stann, Hunt Military Communities President, and Chief Executive Officer. "We are very excited to recognize 18 deserving recipients and award $50,000 total in scholarship grants in 2023. The Hunt Heroes Foundation looks forward to continuing to provide resources and programs to our military, veterans, and their families."

If selected as a recipient, the student will receive an award ranging from $1,000 to $5,000. Up to 18 awards will be granted as follows:

Five- $5,000 awards for 2-year associates program or 4-year undergraduate studies.

Eight- $2,500 awards for vocational-technical programs or certificates, 2-year associates programs, or 4-year undergraduate studies programs and

Five- $1,000 awards for vocational-technical programs or certificates, 2-year associates programs, or 4-year undergraduate studies programs

Scholarship recipients will be selected based on community involvement, demonstrated leadership and participation in school and community activities, work experience, statement of goals and aspirations, unusual personal or family circumstances, an outside appraisal, and two (300 words or less) essays responding to the following questions:

How has being in the military or part of a military family affected your life? What would you like to change in your community, and how would you do it?

Scholarship America, an independent third-party consultant, will coordinate, evaluate, and select the scholarship recipients. All scholarship applications must be filled out online at: https://learnmore.scholarsapply.org/huntheroesscholarship

The deadline to submit a nomination is March 2, 2023, at 3 pm CST, or until 50 applications are received, whichever comes first. For questions or issues with the scholarship process, nominees are encouraged to email: huntheroesscholarship@scholarshipamerica.org

About Hunt Heroes Foundation

Formed in 2018, the Hunt Heroes Foundation proudly serves military families, partners, and communities through opportunities and ideas generated by our people and partnerships. Together, the HHF will discover new ways to ensure we help bring a positive change to the communities in which we live and work.

About Hunt Military Communities

Hunt Military Communities, the largest military housing owner, offers unsurpassed quality and service to more than 165,000 residents in approximately 52,000 homes on Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, and Army installations across the USA. We do this through our Pillars of Excellence, Accountability, Customer Commitment, Continuous Improvement, and Integrity. For more information, visit www.huntmilitarycommunities.com .

Hunt Heroes Foundation (PRNewsfoto/Hunt Heroes Foundation) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hunt Heroes Foundation