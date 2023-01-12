Online Bankruptcy Auctions of Power Home Solar, LLC

ROCKINGHAM, N.C., Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- It was announced today that Iron Horse Auction Company of Rockingham, NC will be conducting multiple Online Bankruptcy Auctions of Power Home Solar, d.b.a. Pink Energy. Items that will be sold include late model open and enclosed trailers, skid steer attachments, new solar panels, new battery packs and tooling. Online auction locations will include Texas, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, Missouri Pennsylvania, Georgia, Tennessee, and North Carolina.

The first online auction starts on January 17th and ends on January 24th at 12 noon central time. Items for the first auction are in Seguin, TX and Houston, TX. A series of online auctions will continue throughout January and February as additional assets are located and prepared for auction. Additional auction dates will continually be updated on www.IronHorseAuction.com.

Power Home Solar, LLC, most recently doing business as Pink Energy filed for Chapter 7 Bankruptcy on October 7, 2022.

Will Lilly of Iron Horse Auction stated, "Iron Horse Auction Company is grateful to have been chosen by the Bankruptcy Trustee to handle asset recovery and liquidation in this matter. There are many desirable items to be sold in the coming weeks."

For further information or to view the current bids, go to www.IronHorseAuction.com or call: 800-997-2248

For interviews, contact:

Will Lilly, Auctioneer at 704-985-9300 or will@ironhorseauction.com

Iron Horse Auction Company, Inc.

174 Airport Road

Rockingham, NC 28379

910-997-2248

www.IronHorseAuction.com

