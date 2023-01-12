SCCE Releases New 2023 Edition of The Complete Compliance and Ethics Manual

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Society of Corporate Compliance and Ethics® (SCCE®) is pleased to announce the release of a new edition of The Complete Compliance and Ethics Manual—an authoritative resource written by more than 95 experienced compliance and ethics professionals.

Complete Compliance and Ethics Manual, updated for 2023 (PRNewswire)

Newly updated for 2023, The Complete Compliance and Ethics Manual has expanded from one volume to two.

This manual covers critical components of a compliance and ethics program, and includes practical tools, checklists, policies, and procedures to help compliance professionals improve program effectiveness and address a wide range of risk areas.

Newly updated for 2023, The Complete Compliance and Ethics Manual has expanded from one volume to two, and now contains 83 comprehensive articles organized to help you quickly find the information you need.

New content includes:

U.S. Antiboycott Laws: Understanding the Impact and Ensuring Compliance

ESG, Cyber, and Privacy: Bridging the Divide

EU Whistleblower Directive

Creating Effective Compliance Training

Creating an Effective Code of Conduct and Code Program

Updated content areas include:

Board Engagement, Training, and Reporting

Creating an Organizational Investigations Program and Conducting Effective Workplace Investigations

Independent Investigations Overseen by Audit Committee: Procedures and Guidance

Anti-Money Laundering Compliance Programs for Financial Institutions and Other Businesses

Government Agencies: Effective Compliance and Ethics Programs Are Necessary for Public Trust

Harassment in the Workplace: Leadership Impact and the Role of the Compliance and Ethics Practitioner

Data Mapping: A Necessary Risk Management Tool

Creating an Effective Data and Information Governance Program

Social Media Compliance

Purchasing options include a one-year online subscription, a two-book softcover print set, and a money-saving print and online bundle.

To purchase or learn more, visit www.corporatecompliance.org/CCEM

About SCCE

Society of Corporate Compliance and Ethics® (SCCE) is a nonprofit, member-based association for compliance and ethics professionals. Since 2004, SCCE has been championing ethical practices and compliance standards to promote the lasting success and integrity of organizations worldwide, across all industries. SCCE offers 45+ educational conferences a year, webinars, publications, training resources, certification opportunities, and networking for career growth and program development.

In 2011, SCCE incorporated with Health Care Compliance Association to form Society of Corporate Compliance and Ethics & Health Care Compliance Association (SCCE & HCCA). Headquartered in Minneapolis, SCCE & HCCA is a leader in furthering the interests of the compliance and ethics profession with a combined 19,000+ members in 100 countries.

Visit the SCCE website at www.corporatecompliance.org or call 888.277.4977.

