StockCharts Debuts Mobile App

This companion app will enhance StockCharts member experiences by providing on-the-go investors with access to advanced charts and real-time data

REDMOND, Wash., Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- StockCharts, the web's leading technical analysis and financial charting platform for online investors, announced the launch of its new mobile app. The app offers an intuitive, easy-to-use experience for StockCharts members looking to make informed decisions on the go. The new offering will serve as a complement to the desktop version of the platform.

StockCharts Logo (PRNewsfoto/StockCharts) (PRNewswire)

"The launch of our mobile app further demonstrates our long-term commitment to becoming more mobile-friendly while bringing high-quality, chart-based market analysis to our users," said Chip Anderson, president, and founder of Stockcharts.com. "We are very excited about the new StockCharts app and will continue to improve and expand its features for the foreseeable future."

The StockCharts mobile app will provide iOS users with access to:

Detailed summaries of the current markets, including stocks, bonds, commodities, cryptocurrencies, and more;

Previously saved ChartLists and the ability to quickly swipe through all saved charts;

Advanced real-time charts for any ticker symbol with auto-refreshing data during market hours;

Access to saved ChartStyles to easily apply different indicators and settings.

"StockCharts highly values the feedback we receive from our users, and we are constantly looking to expand our offerings and make improvements to meet customer demands," said David Keller, chief market strategist at StockCharts.com. "Our new mobile app will ensure that the next generation of investors can stay updated on market trends on their own time and empower them to make more informed decisions about their investments."

The StockCharts app is available for free on iOS devices, and can be downloaded on the Apple App Store or by clicking HERE. For more information on StockCharts and the company's new mobile app, click HERE.

About StockCharts

StockCharts.com is the web's leading technical analysis and financial charting platform for online retail investors. Founded in 1999 by early Microsoft developer Chip Anderson, the company has been an industry leader in the financial technology space for nearly two decades, providing innovative, award-winning charting and analysis tools to a global audience.

By using technology to help investors visualize financial data, StockCharts.com allows users to better analyze the markets, monitor and manage their portfolios, find promising new stocks and funds to buy, and ultimately make smart, well-timed investment decisions. With over 1.5 million active monthly users and counting around the world, the company serves an ever-growing, ever-changing array of active traders and investors.

