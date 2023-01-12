SysKit acknowledged in 2022 Gartner® Market Guide for SaaS Management Platforms

SysKit was recognized as a Representative Vendor in the 2022 report

CAMBRIDGE, England, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SysKit, a leading provider of governance and management solutions for Microsoft 365 and SharePoint, announced that it had been identified as a representative vendor in the Gartner's 2022 "Market Guide for SaaS Management Platforms"1 report.

"We are thrilled that Gartner featured us under the Office Productivity Governance Tool category," said Toni Frankola, CEO of SysKit. "We are dedicated to solving data management challenges and spreading awareness about appropriate data governance enforcement in the Microsoft 365 environment. This report will help decision-makers optimize and centralize their SaaS life cycle. To make it easier for the IT managers, we recently introduced a free trial, so users can quickly see how SysKit Point secures and optimizes resources in the Microsoft 365 tenant."

In November of the last year, the company's flagship product SysKit Point was also identified as a Sample Third-Party Product in another Gartner report, namely the 2022 "Assessing Workspace Governance and Life Cycle Controls in Microsoft 365"2. Both reports are available to Gartner's subscribers.

GARTNER is the registered trademark and service mark of Gartner Inc., and/or its affiliates and has been used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About SysKit:

SysKit is a software development company focused on creating the best-in-class Microsoft 365 management and governance platform. SysKit was recognized by 3468 companies worldwide as their trusted IT management partner. The platform is available for a 21-day free trial.

