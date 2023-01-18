California Does Not Recycle Residential Fake Turf

Landscapers Put Pressure on Newsom to Hold The Industry Accountable.

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The turf industry is coming under fire for the mounting waste crisis. A local artificial turf company, InstallArtificial, is leading the charge to bring attention to this issue by petitioning Governor Newsom to make recycling readily available.

Fake Turf Waste Tsunami Approaching California NowArtificial grass recycling initiative (PRNewswire)

A California local artificial grass installation company reported that they contacted over 100 waste stations in Los Angeles. Not one facility confirmed the capability to recycle artificial turf in the Greater Los Angeles Area. At the same time, big names in the synthetic turf industry claim that fake grass is recyclable and environmentally friendly.

"Used artificial turf is incredibly hard to recycle. It contains infills, nails, and dirt that must be separated. In this condition, fake turf is one of the largest pollutants in our soil." said John Koski, the owner of InstallArtificial.

"The wave of waste is already here in our backyards and will only grow larger with water conservation efforts rolling out in California. As Newsom increases water restrictions , turf installers are seeing requests double . In the next five years, artificial turf will hit waste facilities on a grand scale." John noted.

Somebody will have to pay the heavy dump fees. Homeowners are the first in line to pay the bill. An excerpt taken directly from the Synthetic Turf Council backs this claim:

"The project owner has the ultimate responsibility of ensuring that the synthetic turf system is recycled, reused, repurposed and/or disposed of in a responsible manner."

The falsely given perception that used artificial grass is recyclable benefits large manufacturers and resellers who make millions in revenue annually. Most of them have yet to show much effort in developing a sustainable turf recycling solution. This is not fair!

There are currently no state or federal regulations for disposing of artificial grass. InstallArtificial has begun gathering signatures and is calling on the residents of California to help them to petition Newsom to step in. They've proposed a tax on the sale of turf, similar to the California tire fee, which can be used to implement recycling programs statewide. John Koski states that while artificial turf can provide huge value, it must be purchased and disposed of responsibly. He aims to initiate fake grass recycling at the cost of suppliers, not homeowners.

