CanPay Now Accepted at More Than 1,000 Cannabis Merchant Locations

Leading Payment Network Surpasses $750 Million Processed in Transparent Cannabis Retail Purchases

LITTLETON, Colo., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CanPay, the largest legitimate payment network for cannabis retailers and consumers, is now available at more than 1,000 participating merchant locations in 31 states across the U.S.

CanPay's easy-to-use app allows consumers to pay for purchases at cannabis retailers with a simple debit from their checking account using the Automated Clearing House (ACH) network. Merchants with a compliant bank account at a CanPay-approved financial institution may join the CanPay network quickly and easily.

Hundreds of financial institutions now bank the cannabis industry, with compliant services available in all state legal markets. CanPay recently exceeded $750 million in transparent transactions in states where cannabis is legal.

"As more states come online in 2023 with legal recreational and medicinal sales – and as more and more financial institutions are choosing to bank the cannabis industry – we're excited to be able to serve even more consumers with fast, free, safe transactions. We're especially proud to be available at more than 1,000 shops nationally, after starting with just three in the Denver area almost seven years ago," said Dustin Eide, CEO of CanPay. "Transparent, simple, low-cost payments are a must in the cannabis industry, and our continued adoption speaks to the strengths of our solution."

CanPay is accepted by 10 of the top 13 public-company, multi-state operators (MSOs). The app's proprietary Purchase Power tool creates custom spending limits, with a maximum daily customer spending limit of $5,000, the highest advertised spending limit in the cannabis industry – and significantly higher than the amount of cash that a customer can withdraw from an ATM at one time.

"Throughout 2022, CanPay experienced significant highlights – from our integration as the sole digital payment solution in Seed and Beyond's advanced cannabis end-to-end enterprise resource planning (ERP) software to our availability at a number of dispensaries on New Jersey's recreational launch day to our near-full adoption in Florida, where virtually 100% of medical marijuana patients have the ability to use CanPay," said Eide. "But we're just as enthusiastic for what this year has in store. We'll be releasing some exciting new developments over the coming months that will add meaningful value for our customers and our merchants."

CanPay offers a payment solution for the state regulated cannabis industry and other emerging markets. CanPay started with one goal – to bring traditional and legitimate electronic payment solutions to highly-regulated industries. We've spent years learning about the unique challenges that face consumers and retailers in these industries and used that experience to design CanPay as the stable payment solution they can rely on. With over 20 years of industry experience, the CanPay team of payments professionals is building a proprietary network of consumers, retailers, financial institutions, and specialized technology providers that make payments at regulated businesses just like payments everywhere else. For more information, visit https://www.canpaydebit.com.

