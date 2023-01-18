ClimeCo Ranked #1 for Professional/Advisory Services in the 2023 Real Leaders Impact Awards

BOYERTOWN, Pa., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ClimeCo is honored to be ranked #1 in the 2023 Real Leaders Impact Awards for Professional/Advisory Services category. The theme for this year's awards is "waves of impact" and highlights 300 organizations committed to creating sustainable change in the world. ClimeCo is also excited to be placed in their Top 100 Impact Company Ranking.

Ranked #1 Real Impact Leader (PRNewswire)

"From day one, ClimeCo's goal has always been to make a difference today for a better world tomorrow," said Nancy Fuchs Marshall, SVP of Marketing. "From developing methodologies that generate more carbon reduction opportunities to advising on solutions for optimal sustainability impact to reach Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) goals, ClimeCo is at the forefront of addressing environmental challenges."

ClimeCo is a global company focused on offering a harmony of industrial and nature-based carbon projects that meet the diverse needs of those seeking to reach net-zero and specialized technical solutions for hard-to-decarbonize industries. Our additional efforts in recovering plastic waste from coastal areas and supporting clients on their ESG journey make ClimeCo a highly desired partner to assist companies in making sound business decisions regarding sustainability.

We are passionate about making a positive impact in the world and offering our clients vertically integrated solutions to help them be leaders in sustainability.

About ClimeCo

ClimeCo is a respected global advisor, transaction facilitator, trader, and developer of environmental commodity market products and related solutions. We specialize in voluntary carbon, regulated carbon, renewable energy credits, plastics credits, and regional criteria pollutant trading programs. Complementing these programs is a team of professionals skilled in providing sustainability program management solutions and developing and financing of GHG abatement and mitigation systems.

For more information or to discuss how ClimeCo can drive value for your organization, contact us through our website climeco.com.

About Real Leaders

Real Leaders is a membership community for impact leaders with a global media platform dedicated to driving positive change. It's on a mission to unite farsighted leaders to transform our shortsighted world. Founded in 2010, Real Leaders recognized early on that businesses bore a responsibility to be as cognizant of their impact on employees, society, and the planet as they are on their bottom line. Real Leaders is a B Corporation, member of the UN Global Compact, and is independently owned.

