ElmTree Funds Completes $2 Billion in Acquisitions in 2022

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ElmTree Funds ("ElmTree"), a leading net-lease real estate private equity firm, closed out 2022 with significant investment momentum — adding 23 new properties, including 20 industrial assets and three office assets, to the nationwide portfolio held in the various investment vehicles the firm manages. ElmTree CEO & Founder James Koman made the announcement.

ElmTree's 23 acquisitions in 2022 represent 8.6 million square feet of Class A space with 13.5 years of weighted average lease term. Each of these net-lease properties is 100% leased to an investment-grade tenant, or a subsidiary of an investment-grade tenant, on a long-term basis. These acquisitions boast a weighted average credit rating of A (based on ratings issued by recognized credit rating agencies and ElmTree's internal credit rating system) and are located in what ElmTree believes are desirable industrial markets across the U.S., including Alabama, California, Florida, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin.

"At ElmTree, we are dedicated to establishing relationships that translate to what we believe are attractive investment opportunities and strong returns for our investors. Our consistent, tactical investment approach and volume throughout 2022 illustrate the marketplace's resonance with our differentiated, proven strategy," stated Koman. "The properties we acquired are located in what we view as strategic markets, which we believe exhibit resilient fundamentals with growing labor forces—critically important factors for our tenants' business operations to thrive in this tight labor market environment."

ElmTree expects to remain active in the market and continue to capitalize on what ElmTree believes are attractive investment opportunities throughout 2023.

