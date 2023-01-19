Ardagh Glass Packaging awarded ENERGY STAR® plant certification

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardagh Glass Packaging – North America (AGP – NA) , a business of Ardagh Group , was awarded an ENERGY STAR® plant certification for its glassmaking facility in Madera, Calif., from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

Ardagh Group logo. (PRNewswire)

Ardagh's Madera, Calif., facility demonstrates superior energy performance and performs within the top 25 percent of similar facilities nationwide for energy efficiency and meets strict energy efficiency performance levels set by the EPA. The Madera facility manufactures approximately one million glass containers per day for the U.S. wine market.

"Ardagh Glass Packaging is honored to earn the ENERGY STAR plant certification at our Madera, California facility for the ninth consecutive year," said Alex Winters, Chief Sustainability Officer at Ardagh Glass Packaging. "Thanks to the dedicated Ardagh employees for their commitment to continued energy savings, making Ardagh an environmental leader in the packaging industry."

Since 2010, ten Ardagh facilities have received 51 ENERGY STAR plant and building certifications. AGP – NA remains the only U.S., glass container manufacturer to earn this recognition for multiple facilities over multiple years.

Ardagh's Madera facility has improved energy performance by upgrading and optimizing furnaces, utilizing recycled glass and installing energy-efficient lighting fixtures, among many other energy-saving initiatives.

"Improving the energy performance of our nation's manufacturing plants is critical to reducing greenhouse gas emissions," said Cindy Jacobs, Chief of the ENERGY STAR Commercial & Industrial Branch. "EPA applauds companies that make a commitment to energy efficiency, demonstrated by achieving ENERGY STAR certification for their facilities."

On average, ENERGY STAR certified buildings and plants use 35 percent less energy, cause 35 percent fewer greenhouse gas emissions, and are less expensive to operate than their peers – all without sacrifices in performance or comfort. For more information, visit the ENERGY STAR website .

In Dec. 2022, Ardagh announced that its distribution center in Fairfield, Calif., was awarded an ENERGY STAR building certification.

For more information about Ardagh's 100 percent and endlessly recyclable glass packaging, visit our website .

Further information

Gina Behrman, Vice President, Marketing, Communications & NPD at

Ardagh Glass Packaging – North America, gina.l.behrman@ardaghgroup.com , 317.558.5717

Paula Polei, Manager, Marketing & Communications at

Ardagh Glass Packaging – North America, paula.polei@ardaghgroup.com , 317.558.5732

Download image here .

Notes to the editor

Ardagh Group is a global supplier of infinitely recyclable metal and glass packaging for the world's leading brands. Ardagh operates 65 metal and glass production facilities in 16 countries, employing more than 20,000 people with sales of approximately $10 bn.

ENERGY STAR was introduced by the EPA in 1992 as a voluntary, market-based partnership to reduce greenhouse gas emissions through energy efficiency. To date, tens of thousands of buildings and plants across all fifty states have earned the ENERGY STAR.

For more information about ENERGY STAR Certification for Industrial Facilities: energystar.gov/plants .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ardagh Group