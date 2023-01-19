Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) Investors of Class Action and to Actively Participate

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising-- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against International Business Machines Corporation ("IBM" or the "Company") (NYSE: IBM) and certain of its officers, on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased, or otherwise acquired IBM securities between January 18, 2018 and October 16, 2018, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/ibm.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws.

The Complaint alleges that the Defendants' made materially false and misleading statements and/or omitted to disclose that: (1) Strategic Imperatives Revenue growth, CAMSS and CAMSS Components' revenue growth, and the Company's Segments' revenue growth were artificially inflated as a result of the wrongful reclassification/misclassification of revenues from non-strategic to strategic to make those revenues eligible for treatment as Strategic Imperatives Revenue; and (2) IBM was materially less successful in growing its Strategic Imperative business, reporting materially higher growth than it actually achieved only by wrongfully reclassifying and misclassifying revenue from non-strategic to strategic thereby reporting publicly materially false Strategic Imperative Revenue.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/ibm or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Law Clerk and Client Relations Manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in IBM, you have until March 14, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

