Life Time City Centre Debuts Best in Class Squash Center with Nine Courts and Stadium Seating

Renovated and expanded space reinforces squash as part of Life Time's racquet sports portfolio

HOUSTON, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Time, (NYSE: LTH), the nation's premier healthy lifestyle brand, has upgraded its racquet sports experience at Life Time City Centre with an $800,000 investment into a new state-of-the-art squash complex.

The new area features five additional courts, including an all-glass court with stadium seating available for events and large-scale squash tournaments. The existing four squash courts have also been renovated for a total of nine.

Life Time City Centre will host its first large-scale squash tournament in February: The U.S. Squash Junior Championship Tournament. Approximately 300 elite junior players are expected to participate. Many additional squash tournaments are planned. The space has been outfitted with live-streaming technology for events.

The program is led by Amr Abdelmaksoud, a highly decorated squash player who has coached numerous world top ten adult and junior players.

"The investment that we have made in squash at City Centre makes Life Time the top local destination for squash in the market," Abdelmaksoud said. "The luxury spaces and amenities that we offer, like our expansive workout floor, groups studio classes, recovery spaces, lounge areas and LifeCafe, make this club an all-encompassing space for players."

Life Time currently has 26 athletic country clubs offering squash programming (classes, leagues, tournament socials) and will soon have more than 40 offering the sport.

More information on Life Time and its squash programming can be found here.

About Life Time®, Inc.

Life Time (NYSE: LTH) empowers people to live healthy, happy lives through its portfolio of more than 160 athletic country clubs across the United States and Canada. The company's healthy way of life communities and ecosystem address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment for people 90 days to 90+ years old. Supported by a team of more than 30,000 dedicated professionals, Life Time is committed to providing the best programs and experiences through its clubs, iconic athletic events and comprehensive digital platform. For more information, visit www.lifetime.life.

